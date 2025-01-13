Over-the-counter cold sore relief from Clevorx Nanomedicine Laboratories
Antiviral pharmaceutical company Clevorx Nanomedicine Laboratories has launched a cold sore cream that provides targeted pain relief and protection called Clevorx.
The treatment cream will be available over-the-counter for customers in the US and Europe and designed for easy application for users. The cream is approved by the US FDA and is steroid-free.
A common and debilitating condition, David Jones, director of retail, says, “Our goal with Clevorx is to provide a product that offers effective relief and helps individuals manage their cold sore outbreaks confidently.”
Cold sores are a viral infection that affects more than half of Americans between the ages of fourteen and forty-nine, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. The blisters typically last for several days, and while there is no known cure, there are preventative measures and pain relief options available, as noted by the UK National Health Service.
Clevorx provides soothing relief when applied and a protective barrier that keeps the cold sore sterile.
In a survey, 92% of Clevorx users reported favorable results. Many noticed an improvement in a few days, others in seven to 14 days, says the company.
