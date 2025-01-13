Stratum Nutrition unveils Ovolux upcycled eggshell membrane collagen with new clinical research
Nutraceutical specialist Stratum Nutrition has launched its Ovolux ingredient, an upcycled eggshell membrane collagen solution targeting the “beauty-from-within” health segment. Ovolux is branded a premium US Department of Agriculture-sourced ingredient that supports healthy hair, skin and nails.
Stratum Nutrition’s latest clinical trial showed that the product offers “significant broad-based improvements” in critical biomechanical skin properties, including elasticity, firmness and viscoelasticity, versus a placebo.
The company claims naturally occurring bioactive nutrients in Ovolux help improve skin hydration and hair strength and texture.
“Ovolux is ideal for brands seeking to differentiate their products with a science-backed ingredient that resonates with consumers focused on skin vitality and sustainable living,” details Stratum Nutrition.
Upcycling biomaterials for value-added, sustainable and functional nutraceuticals is trending upwards in light of consumer demands for circularity. Earlier this week, Nutrileads published evidence supporting that its Benicaros ingredient, a precision prebiotic upcycled from carrot pomace, can significantly increase the gut bacterial production of a health-beneficial compound in the body called indole-3-propionic acid.
Stratum Nutrition’s portfolio of other research-supported ingredients includes its NEM brand eggshell membrane for “fast-acting” joint health, Eggshell Membrane Collagen Support Complex with type I, V and X collagens, Bimuno GOS prebiotic, Humiome Post LB postbiotic, Ahiflower “perfectly balanced” plant-based omegas, SageXtra sage extract for cognitive support, Oracmu oral probiotic, Curcumin 95, CurQ+ and ESC eggshell calcium.
Last July, Stratum Nutrition partnered with Sibelius Natural Products for the exclusive distribution of its Stratum sage extract for cognitive health and its clinically researched eggshell membrane for joint health, NEM. The agreement will expand Stratum Nutrition’s offerings in the UK.
Nutrition Insight recently reviewed the latest advances in ingestible beauty, discussing new ingredient launches and regulatory insights with Rousselot, BioCell Technology, Balchem Human Nutrition & Health, Bioiberica, Lubrizol Life Science and ADM.