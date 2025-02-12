Nivea and Dove release men’s face and body care for the growing market
Nivea Men has launched the Age Defence beard-friendly skin care line and Dove Men+Care has collaborated with former US football star Marshawn Lynch. Beauty companies traditionally marketing products to women are increasingly catering to their male consumers as men’s care picks up speed throughout the industry.
Age Defence’s four-part collection was released for consumers across the US. The range features an eye cream, moisturizer, and two face serums to address signs of aging, such as loss of firmness, wrinkles, and dryness.
Lauren Lynch, marketing director of Nivea Men US, says, “Research guided us to create a line specifically designed to help address these concerns and promote younger-looking skin.”
Nivea data says that visible signs of aging are a top concern for men aged 35-54. Additionally, 75% of Gen Z and Millennial male skin care users surveyed think it is essential to look young.
“As a dermatologist, men often come to my office and ask for an effective and easy routine to address dark spots and fine lines — two of the most common aging concerns,” says board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Charles Puza.
Simple skin care
Puza highlights that the collection’s products are formulated with hyaluronic acid, thiamidol, and pro-retinol which makes it a convenient routine for men amid the array of product launches in the industry. He says that the amount of skin care options on the market can quickly become overly complicated.
Beauty brand Olay echoed this sentiment with the release of its multifunctional day cream, which is designed to increase the convenience of consumers’ skin care routines. The company said the number of products available in the personal care industry often “overwhelms” consumers.
The two serums in the Age Defence range are said to hydrate skin, targeting dark spots and fine lines. The eye cream reduces dark circles and puffiness under the eyes, and the moisturizer protects against aging by providing sun protection.
Starting in February, the line will be widely available nationwide in the US at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
Tackling body odors
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 7% average annual growth from October 2019 to September 2024 for personal care & beauty with male-targeted claims.
Further catering to the demand for men’s care solutions in the personal care industry, Dove Men+Care has collaborated with former US football star Marshawn Lynch to destigmatize body odor and start a conversation about natural bodily processes.
Lynch’s Beastmode brand has released a limited-edition merchandise kit featuring Dove Men+Care Whole Body Spray and a hoodie, shorts, and socks.
“We’ve been having fun with the idea that our product helps eliminate body odor everywhere. Marshawn took the idea and ran,” says Lindsey Lapin, Unilever associate director at Dove Men+Care Deodorant. “This campaign is all about taking the taboo out of whole body odor and showing men Dove Men+Care has them covered.”
Personal care products for men are gaining popularity following social media trends and influencer branding as companies market products toward men.
The Dove Men+Care products in the kit include whole-body deodorant sprays in the scents aloe and bamboo, marine and blue cypress, and fig and suede. According to Dove Men+Care, the products are paraben-free and dermatologically-tested to protect against odor in the body’s intimate parts — “from pits to privates to feet.”
Breaking down stigmas
Companies such as Galderma’s Cetaphil are breaking down stigmas around men’s care by promoting alternative grooming narratives that emphasize confidence, positive masculinity, and lightheartedness.
Cetaphil’s digital campaign last year, #MadeForPhil, featured two videos on Cetaphil’s social channels, the “Ceta Six Pack” and the “CetaGrill,” which integrated skin care into everyday routines with humor.
Meanwhile, underwear and bladder leakage product brand, Depend, teamed up with former NFL football star, Emmitt Smith, during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to demystify “taboos” surrounding the disease and raise money for treatments.