Cetaphil launches #MadeForPhil campaign amid growing demand for men’s skin care
20 Jun 2024 --- Galderma’s Cetaphil encourages men to embrace skin care with its latest digital campaign. #MadeForPhil features two videos on Cetaphil’s social channels, the “Ceta Six Pack” and the “CetaGrill,” which integrate skin care into everyday routines with humor.
According to an online poll, men’s skin care usage grows alongside their desire to keep it to themselves. #MadeForPhil aims to help men participate openly in self-care to promote the idea that “modern masculinity is diverse and varied.”
“There is a palpable surge in men’s interest in skin care, and we are excited to be a part of it,” says Tara Lofits, global president of Skin Care at Galderma.
“Inspired by a recent organic shoutout from football rookie Xavier Legette, coupled with our brand’s natural affinity with men, we launched this campaign to foster a culture where skin care is openly embraced as part of everyday life. We are also incredibly excited that Xavier Legette will be taking part in this campaign.”
Comedic skin care
The Ceta Six Pack and CetaGrill campaigns show three men on “game day” and grilling while inserting clips of them putting on Cetaphil products. The dermatologist-recommended skin care seeks to shift the dialogue on male skin care, making it a norm rather than a hidden practice.
Cetaphil’s #MadeForPhil campaign unfolds this month with an array of multi-channel initiatives, including a consumer sweepstakes offering an exclusive “CetaGrill,” featuring 30,000 British thermal units of open flame cooking power and custom holders for Cetaphil cleanser and moisturizer.
The initiative also partners with football rookie Xavier Legette, DJ Walton and The Real Dads of New York, sharing their skin care routines to foster “camaraderie among skin care-loving men.”
Men’s care boom
The men’s care market is on the rise while the stigma decreases. According to Japanese marketing research firm Intage, the men’s care market grew about 1.7 times from 2017 to 43.3 billion yen (US$276 million) in 2023.
Reports reveal that Japanese men aged 40 and above are becoming more conscious about how they appear in video and online meetings, which has become more common due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights reported that Summit Partners, the majority owner of Dr. Squatch, was considering selling its men’s grooming brand. The company hoped the sale would value it at over US$2 billion.
Sources said the men’s care brand acquired US$90 million in EBITDA over the past year and is proliferating.