Grown Alchemist enters Cult Beauty with new launches
20 Jun 2024 --- Grown Alchemist is now available at cosmetic retailer Cult Beauty, which announced on Instagram it “joined the cult” with two new and exclusive launches on the platform.
Anna Teal, Global CEO at Grown Alchemist, says: “We’re pleased to announce that Grown Alchemist is now available to shop at premium retailer Cult Beauty — the trusted destination for the skin care savvy.”
“We look forward to introducing the community to our transformative, natural formulations that combine state-of-the-art innovation, potent plant extracts and biomimetic ingredients.”
Science-based formulations
Brothers Keston and Jeremy Muijs co-founded the all-natural Australian brand in 2008. Since then, Grown Alchemist has developed a global following, focusing on natural anti-aging technology and botanical skin care formulas.
The products utilize biology and cosmetic chemistry — also known as bio-compatible beauty — to meld biological extracts, peptides and antioxidants to improve the health of skin cells.
Going private
The brand was acquired by L’Occitane Group in 2022, but earlier this year, it said it “needed more flexibility” and consequently decided to go private.
Andre Hoffmann, the former vice-chairman and CEO of L’Occitane International, acquired a majority controlling stake, with Grown Alchemist’s CEO, Anna Teal, taking on a minority shareholder role. The purchase price was €28 million (US$30.4 million).
The company plans to prioritize partnerships and activations in the music, retail and lifestyle industries. The programs are intended to “improve the international growth trajectory” and the “quality of the consumer experience,” especially in essential markets such as China and North America.