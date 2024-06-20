Kolmar Korea develops alopecia AI detector, polymer network control and cosmetic nanocarrier
20 Jun 2024 --- Kolmar Korea creates AI technology to diagnose androgenic alopecia, a hair disorder caused by an excessive response to androgens that affects millions worldwide. The supplier to major cosmetic brands like Estee Lauder also recently introduced two technologies to help enhance skin penetration of cosmetic ingredients.
AI for androgenic alopecia
The hair technology reportedly identifies 16 different types of androgenic alopecia — nine male and seven female — by analyzing biomarkers found on the scalp surface.
Researchers must scrape the scalp and analyze the biomarkers using a device connected to a computer program. According to the company, the program identifies DNA related to androgenic alopecia, which enables precise diagnosis and opens the door to personalized treatments.
Kolmar Korea says 700 genetic mutations are associated with each type of androgenic alopecia for which it can recommend over 10,000 customized cosmetic solutions.
Improving ingredient delivery
Kolmar Korea recently showcased polymer network control and a cosmetic nanocarrier using microfluidic engineering as new technologies for improving ingredient delivery in cosmetics.
The polymer network control technology allows cosmetic ingredients to fuse with specific polymers, stably enhancing skin adhesion. Traditionally, mixing polymers with cosmetic ingredients would cause the formulation to collapse due to sweat. Kolmar Korea says it overcame the problem by optimally proportioning specific polymers with cosmetic ingredients.
The nano-sized carrier technology converts cosmetic ingredients into nano-form and covers them with a protective film. The company says that ensures the ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin without decomposing. While ingredients in existing formulations frequently degrade during skin penetration, this new technique is praised for using a nano-delivery carrier to preserve ingredients.
Personal Care Insights looked at other advancements combining natural solutions with nanotechnology, which drive research for improved delivery of active ingredients and stable product formulations. Three papers present nanoemulsions containing anti-aging elements from passion fruit, lavender and tapioca.
Nanoemulsions are characterized by their stability and enhanced absorption capabilities. They facilitate the interaction of active ingredients with the skin to combat skin issues against dry skin and environmental stressors.
By Venya Patel