Cosmetic Business 2024: PKB exhibits “multi-flexible” filling machine for beauty and fragrance
21 Jun 2024 --- At the recent Cosmetic Business trade show in Munich, Germany, Personal Care Insights caught up with filling and capping specialist PKB to discuss its machinery equipment tailored to meet the specific needs of beauty and fragrance brands.
Thomas Werner of PKB says the company “has existed for around 80 years. It’s a French company with a lot of experience. We have a lot of big well known customers but we also have little companies that are just starting.”
The company’s machines are designed with high-precision dosing systems to ensure accurate filling of small volumes and customizable configurations to meet specific production needs. The global specialist can handle various liquids, including viscous and challenging recharging processes, with small bottleneck sizes and quick format changeovers.
“This multi-flexible machine for cosmetic products is a very compact machine and it can fill almost every kind of cosmetic product,” says Werner, referring to PKB’s flagship Eko Line machine that was exhibited at Cosmetics Business.
“This machine has different filing systems and you have the possibility to fill liquid products like alcohol or water-based products, as well as lotions, shampoos and hair dye. You can fill your cosmetic creams as well as very sticky mascara products and lip glosses,” he highlights.
“We can also do warm filling. The machine is very compact and multi-functional. It is unique to the market and takes up little space.”
For cream jars, the Eko Line is equipped with a foil dispenser to place and hot seal aluminum foil lids. “It is unique because you don’t normally see such highly functional machines that take up such a little space,” says Werner.
PKB caters to a portfolio of clients including Dolce & Gabbana, Davidoff, Hugo Boss, Kiehl’s, La Mer, Prada, Revlon, Salvador Dali and Thierry Mugler.
By Benjamin Ferrer, with reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany