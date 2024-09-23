Depend employs Emmitt Smith to demystify prostate cancer care and donates partial proceeds
23 Sep 2024 --- Underwear and bladder leakage product brand, Depend, teams up with former NFL football star, Emmitt Smith, during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to demystify “taboos” surrounding the disease and raise money for treatments.
This marks the fifth year of Depend’s Stand Strong for Men’s Health initiative, which benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). Depend will donate up to US$300,000 from select product sales to support PCF’s critical mission.
According to PCF, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and many experience bladder leaks as a result. The cancer has a 99.9% survival rate if detected early, however, many men avoid taking action due to the stigma around screenings and side effects.
Standing strong
Smith has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and has first-hand experience with the “realities of prostate cancer,” as his late father was diagnosed with the disease.
The Kimberly-Clark-owned brand says the football player is using his platform to “normalize conversations around men’s health, motivate more men to get checked, and champion those who take control of their health.”
“It’s so easy to avoid medical checkups and preventative care, but confronting these issues head-on is the ultimate display of strength,” explains Smith.
“I’ve experienced the impact that this disease has on families, which is why I’m taking part in the Depend Stand Strong for Men’s Health campaign, to encourage others to prioritize their health and get screened.”
Cancer care
Since launching its Stand Strong for Men’s Health campaign in 2020, Depend has donated over US$1 million to the PCF.
According to the foundation, a new preventative screening can start with a blood test to detect the level of prostate-specific antigen, a protein released into the bloodstream. This can catch the disease at an early stage, when treatment may be more effective.
PCF-funded research has led to “breakthroughs” in evaluation and treatment, such as the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-PET scan.
This technology allows doctors to see and track otherwise hard-to-find prostate cancer, potentially earlier and in much smaller amounts compared with imaging that is currently used. PSMA-based technology can also be used as a treatment for certain types of advanced prostate cancer to deliver tiny doses of radiation to prostate cancer cells precisely.
By Sabine Waldeck