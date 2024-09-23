Attitude expands Oceanly Makeup range including eye makeup to nourish skin
23 Sep 2024 --- Attitude expands its Oceanly Makeup Collection to include eyeshadows and mascaras that feature skin-nourishing actives for eyes and lashes.
“Following the release of the Oceanly makeup line, we have received a great deal of demand from our customers for eye products,” says Jean-François Bernier, co-founder and CEO at Attitude.
“Thanks to our team of creative and experienced scientists, we are able to achieve real innovation. With our laboratory and factory, where each product is designed and manufactured, we are constantly pushing the boundaries and inventing new processes in the world of beauty.”
The Oceanly Eyeshadows feature phytoglycogen, which helps improve the appearance of the skin by providing hydration. In an in vivo clinical study on 13 volunteers, the ingredient was proven to be 60% more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid after seven hours. The product also includes laminaria saccharina extract, which restores the skin.
The mascara serum offers a two-in-one formula of Tahitian microalgae to increase lash density and a blend of flower oils rich in omega-6 to revitalize them. It also features castor oil for nourishment.
“Skin-loving” makeup
According to the Canadian-based brand, the Oceanly Makeup Collection was the “world’s first” line of mostly plastic-free, entirely Environmental Waste Group Verified makeup.
Each product is made of up to 96.3% natural origin ingredients and is PETA-certified.
“We put a lot of effort into developing a mascara formula that lives up to our existing Oceanly products. Our goal was to create more than just a mascara; we wanted it to combine lash care and makeup,” says Lina Ruiz, director of R&D at Attitude.
“One of the key ingredients selected is Growth Oleoactif, a blend of flower oils that revitalizes the lashes. In a study conducted on this ingredient, 95% of respondents noticed a natural improvement in their lashes.”
The beauty, body and home care company’s products are packaged in either bamboo or FSC-certified recyclable cardboard.
The eyeshadows are available in Pretty in Pink, Dusty Rose, Berry Bliss, Brown Sugar, Happy Hour and Cinnamon Stick colors. The mascaras are available in black, brown and blue shades.
The collection includes the Oceanly Eye Kits, which include a black mascara and two eyeshadows. The products are available at the company’s online store, Amazon and Whole Foods.
Last week, Personal Care Insights spoke to Justine Thuleau, Visuals & Botanicals Category manager, about hybrid makeup trends offering multiple skin care solutions that remain popular with consumers. Givaudan Active Beauty entered the space with its [NAS] Vibrant Collection of vegan botanical extracts.
By Sabine Waldeck