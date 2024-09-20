Givaudan unveils vegan botanical extracts for hybrid makeup with “potent skin benefits”
20 Sep 2024 --- Hybrid makeup trends offering multiple skin care solutions remain popular with consumers and now Givaudan Active Beauty enters the space with its [NAS] Vibrant Collection of vegan botanical extracts. Personal Care Insights talks to Justine Thuleau, Visuals & Botanicals Category manager, about the five new powders fusing makeup and skin care for “potent benefits.”
The following active botanical extracts are marketed as 100% natural origin active extracts and highly concentrated in bioactive compounds with strong antioxidant properties:
- [NAS] Curcuma 7409: Soothing rhizome extract derived from Curcuma longa L.
- [NAS] Gardenia 2168: Anti-aging fruit extract derived from Gardenia florida L.
- [NAS] Spirulina 2183: Brightening algae extract derived from Spirulina platensis G.
- [NAS] Radish 1805: Skin protection radish extract derived from the root of Raphanus sativus L.
- [NAS] Radish 2364: Antiglycation radish extract derived from the root of Raphanus sativus L.
Antioxidant action
Thuleau says the five extracts are perfect for creating high-quality hybrid makeup:
“At Givaudan, we have long experience in sourcing natural raw materials sustainably. Additionally, the Avignon site in France has strong expertise in phytoscience, analytics and extraction.
“Turmeric, gardenia, radish and spirulina are iconic naturals chosen for their rich composition in bioactives and antioxidant potential. Thanks to a unique and patent pending development process, the five ingredients deliver several benefits, such as soothing, brightening or anti-aging properties.”
With more consumers craving hybrid makeup skin care products, Givaudan Active Beauty says manufacturers must focus on performance:
“We constantly listen to the market to catch specific needs and trends, then create ingredients that consumers will love. As naturality, sustainability, product multifunctionality and performance are clear requirements from consumers, we are also working closely with our clients and have identified hybrid makeup as a category that requires dedicated products.
“For example, not all cosmetic ingredients can enter a lipstick formula. The new Vibrant Collection effectively meets the customer and consumer expectations, being easy to work with for makeup formulators while sustaining the active makeup performance.”
Botanical boom
Data from Innova Market Insights indicates consumer interest in natural ingredients for personal care products continues to be impactful, with Skin Care emerging as the top category for botanical/herbal product launches. It also sees brands developing multifunctional cosmetic products to align with minimalist routines, with 20% of consumers globally indicating that multifunctional products appeal to them. Pointing to the post-pandemic grind and fast-paced lifestyles, it suggests consumers are now looking for 2-in-1 and multifunctional makeup products that have higher degrees of usage convenience to minimize their daily makeup routines.
The market researcher predicts the “skinifying beauty” trend will dominate through next year amid global beauty trend data showing that 67% of consumers prefer makeup products with added skin care benefits. It says the trend underscores the consumer priority for functionality and performance.
Thuleau also sees strength in skinification with “consumers wanting more makeup products with skin care benefits. That perfectly aligns with the skinification trend we have seen growing in recent years. Hybrid and active makeup is currently a significant focus for our clients, and [NAS] Vibrant Collection offers an innovative approach to makeup formulation. Easy to formulate and with proven skin benefits, the powders are the first 100% natural origin ingredients designed for creating performant hybrid makeup.”
Givaudan Active Beauty will showcase the collection next week at In-cosmetics Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil, along with a makeup palette highlighting its ingredients. Thuleau says the trade show will be a “fantastic opportunity to explore emerging trends and gather insights on consumer preferences, as well as engage with our partners.”
By Anita Sharma