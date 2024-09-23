Personalized hair care brand eSalon debuts range “for all hair types” with bespoke fragrances
23 Sep 2024 --- Customizable hair care brand eSalon Custom Hair Care launches its range of personalized shampoos, conditioners, leave-in conditioner sprays and hair masks “for all hair types,” with the option of home deliveries.
After completing a quick quiz about hair history, goals and preferences, eSalon customers receive a personalized formula for their individual hair needs with the option to add a unique fragrance.
While each product is personalized and made by expert stylists, all of eSalon’s formulas are branded cruelty-free without phthalate, silicone, SLS and SLES.
“Cutting-edge personalization technology is what we’re known for — so to introduce a new kind of custom hair care to the market couldn't be more exciting for us,” says Greta Rose, eSalon CEO.
“The expansion of our expert-led offerings allows our existing and new customers to achieve a truly custom hair care and color routine designed just for them.”
Hair goals and options
The new range is an extension of the brand’s custom home hair color solution launched in 2010. The items are designed to “evolve with customers over time,” allowing them to easily adjust their goals and fragrance selection based on hair, lifestyle or seasonal changes.
Lori Laybourne, eSalon chief marketing officer, highlights the brand’s acumen for “understanding of the client feedback loop over time.” “Launching eSalon Custom Hair Care and offering customers formula adjustments in a new market segment is a natural next step for us to leverage what we are good at.”
When personalizing a hair care product, customers can choose up to three hair goals of 16 options for a formula unique to them.
Among spotlighted hero ingredients, eSalon’s Tri-Bonding Technology strengthens the hair by helping form new bonds through the creation of a 3D network inside each strand. L21 Complex, a conditioning agent, helps protect and seal the hair’s surface, restoring all C-21 Lipids chains present in the cuticle.
Meanwhile, the Microbiome Defense formula offers an “advanced blend” of natural ingredients designed to balance the scalp’s microbiome and improve hair health.
Adding bespoke fragrances
Customers can select from three “serene” fragrances, including: “Citrus Sunrise,” featuring vibrant notes of citrus and mandarin, accented by clean florals and soft musk; “Coastal Blossom,” with delicate notes of bergamot and rose, accented by iris and cedarwood; and “Summer Essence,” with notes of sun-kissed summer fruits accented by airy florals and sheer woods.
The platform also allows users to add their name to their products or give their products a creative alternative name like “Lo’s Fall Scent.”
The brand’s bottles and jars are made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials and its shipping materials utilize recycled material, biodegradable packaging and shipping tape. Additionally, eSalon makes use of FSC-certified paper.
Personal Care Insights published a Special Report looking into other novel advances driving personalized beauty products, including product recommendations based on skin bacteria analysis, personalized “hair cycling” advice and high-definition AI skin analysis providing a “more nuanced picture of a person’s complexion.”
In other personalized hair care advances, Myavana, specializing in AI-driven personalized hair care, closed a US$5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund. The capital injection will advance Myavana’s HairAI technology using microscopic hair analysis and advanced algorithms to “decode the intricacies” of hair texture, type and condition.
By Benjamin Ferrer