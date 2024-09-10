Hyper-personalized beauty: Microbiome signature analysis, tailored “hair-cycling” and high-definition AI skin analysis
10 Sep 2024 --- Beauty consumer engagement is transitioning into a new, more hyper-personalized format that pairs beauty products with on-demand consultations on skin health and microbiome status. This year’s host of new advances include product recommendations based on skin bacteria analysis, personalized “hair cycling” advice and high-definition AI skin analysis providing a “more nuanced picture of a person’s complexion.”
Personal Care Insights takes a closer look at some of the latest developments in personalized beauty from Pond’s, Underlining, Perfect Corp and Revieve.
“Based on our latest Global Skincare Landscape report, which draws insights from millions of consumers and over 150 global beauty brands and retailers, the demand for personalization in beauty products is rapidly increasing across global markets,” Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and co-founder at Revieve, tells us.
“Understanding the role of data in this context is crucial — accessing and analyzing consumer data not only enables brands to track key insights but also allows them to offer highly personalized experiences that resonate with specific consumer needs and preferences.”
In the last three months, Revieve introduced several advancements, including integrating generative AI across its key personalized beauty advice platforms like the Skincare Advisor, Makeup Advisor, Haircare Advisor and Advisor Pro.
“These updates have taken personalization to a whole new level, allowing us to analyze over 100 skin metrics and offer features like ‘Match My Look’ and ‘Shop the Look,’ where users can virtually recreate and buy entire makeup looks. This is a major leap from what we’ve been able to offer in the past,” highlights Parkkinen.
“We’re also proud of the recent feedback we’ve received from one of our clients who evaluated our Virtual Try-On (VTO) experience. They found the results to be particularly impressive, noting how realistic and accurate our VTO technology is when compared to real-life applications. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our hard work pay off, especially when the technology performs so well in real-world conditions.”
Parkkinen has seen particularly “game-changing” results for Revieve’s personalized strategies in the makeup sector. “Revieve’s focus on the dynamic makeup sector, driven by the strong emotional engagement and variety within this space, has led to the development of strategies that tailor products based on facial characteristics, skin concerns and style preferences.”
“These strategies have delivered remarkable results for partners, such as Super-Pharm’s 232% uplift in conversion rates through the Makeup Advisor and Babor’s 82% increase in conversion rates with a 19% rise in Average Order Value,” he details.
Microbiome signature
Data from Innova Market Insights indicates a 68% average annual growth in product launches with microbiome claims from October 2018 to September 2023.
Pond’s Skin Institute debuted a microbiome analyzer that deciphers the complex ecosystem of microorganisms residing on the skin and delivers insights that aids consumers with a recommended suitable skin care regimen.
The Microbiome Analyzer utilizes rapid profiling and data tools to identify users’ microbiome signature.
The skin microbiome, an intricate ecosystem unique to every individual, plays an important role in maintaining skin health and produces important nutrients to support our skin's beauty needs, such as vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids.
It can respond to external factors such as weather, pollution, UV exposure, cosmetics, stress, sleep and exercise and imbalances in the microbiome have been linked to various skin concerns, including dryness, sensitivity, acne and premature aging.
Pond’s “state-of-the-art” test generates a customized microbiome report, identifies users’ unique skin profile and recommends a complete day and night skin care regimen best suited to their individualized results.
“At the Pond’s Skin Institute, we’re constantly innovating to help people achieve their ultimate skin and we’re thrilled to reveal the Microbiome Analyzer as our latest beauty breakthrough,” said Lucia Liu, R&D platform lead for Pond’s Skin Institute.
“Invisible to the naked eye, the microbiome holds specific information about how to enhance your skin and guide your skin care routine. Leveraging our unrivaled expertise in microbiome science, this new technology is a game-changer in making that data accessible, comprehensible and actionable.”
Innova Market Insights data also suggests that more than two in three launches with microbiome claims were in Europe. Most of these launches were in the Sun Care category. Sunflower Seed Oil was the fastest-growing ingredient with microbiome benefits.
HD Skin Analysis
Perfect Corp, an AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of “Beautiful AI” solutions, launched its HD Skin Analysis solution leveraging the power of advanced AI models to bring higher definition skin scans.
The solution helps identify and analyze skin concerns with “even greater accuracy than before,” offering detection by region. By analyzing the user’s skin in specific areas of the face, the AI provides a more nuanced picture of a person’s complexion, allowing for targeted skin care solutions.
The newly-improved AI model is trained on a dataset of images with two-times higher definition compared to its standard definition counterpart, according to Perfect Corp. This aids estheticians and dermatologists to offer better treatment options, tailored to the unique concerns identified.
“At Perfect Corp., we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Skin AI. Our new HD Skin Analysis solution represents a significant leap forward,” says Alice Chang, Perfect Corp founder and CEO.
“By training the AI model with images of two-times higher definition, we are able to achieve new highs in levels of precision and personalization and empower users to reach their unique skincare goals. HD Skin Analysis allows skincare brands, medical estheticians and dermatologists to offer the best course of treatment on a case-by-case basis.”
Users receive tailored product, routine or treatment suggestions based on their unique analysis.
Tailored “hair cycling” advice
Hair cycling emerged as a trend this year in which consumers rotate their hair care products to account for changing needs.
Underlining launched Freewill this month, a “salon-quality,” customizable hair care brand crafted specifically for hair cycling. The collection, co-developed with professional hair coloring brand Sally Beauty, is accompanied by a Hair Routine Quiz and Consultation on their website.
The quiz offers shoppers a personalized recommendation of products based on the individual’s hair needs in easy-to-shop bundles.
Additionally, Freewill simplifies hair cycling by offering guidance on adjusting hair care routines for seasonal and environmental changes, emphasizing that hair care should be cycled to reflect the dynamic nature of life and the unique beauty of each individual’s needs.
“Continuing to expand in the beauty industry has been an exciting process following our success with Nailboo and the rise of at-home beauty,” says Raz Romanescu, CEO and co-founder of Underlining, the parent company of Freewill.
“We’re confident that there is an appetite for salon-quality products that give the customer the autonomy to customize their hair care routine depending on their personal hair journey. Developing Freewill in partnership with Sally Beauty has truly been an honor and we can’t wait for everyone to join the hair cycling revolution.”
Covering all categories including Scalp & Detox, Volume Boost, Smooth & Sleek, Restorative Repair, Curls & Coils, Color Care and Blonde Care, Freewill features 32 products that are “Mindful At Sally.” This program is a collection of sustainability-oriented products that are made without parabens, sulfates (SLS/SLES) and phthalates.
“At Sally Beauty, we know first-hand the importance of quality hair care that offers personalized, easy-to-follow routines,” says Maryann Herskowitz, group vice president of Sally Beauty Merchandising.
In other personalized hair care advances, Myavana, specializing in AI-driven personalized hair care, closed a US$5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund. The capital injection will advance Myavana’s HairAI technology using microscopic hair analysis and advanced algorithms to “decode the intricacies” of hair texture, type and condition.
By Benjamin Ferrer