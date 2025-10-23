P2 Science launches green chemistry-based oil blend for sustainable skin and hair care
Key takeaways
- P2 Science launches CitroComplex Nourish, a natural oil blend for skin and hair formulations.
- The ingredient is said to deliver a lightweight, nourishing feel, supporting skin barrier function.
- The launch aligns with P2 Science’s mission to decarbonize and defossilize materials, emphasizing sustainability.
P2 Science has released CitroComplex Nourish, a fusion of natural oils and green chemistry, created for skin and hair care formulations.
The company transforms sustainable feedstock into cosmetic ingredients. The launch is a high-viscosity polymeric emollient derived from renewable forestry byproducts such as pine trees.
The ingredient is powered by Citropol DE-4 — a multifunctional, high-molecular-weight liquid polymeric emollient designed to enhance the feel of alkanes in cosmetic formulations.
“CitroComplex Nourish brings the benefits of thoughtfully chosen American-grown botanicals together with the power of green chemistry,” says Oihana Elizalde, CEO at P2 Science.
The ingredient combines meadowfoam seed oil, daikon radish seed extract, and Citropol DE-4. The company says the two natural oils are known for their unique fatty acid profile, offering hydration and sensory benefits.
While the ingredient was initially designed for skin care applications, it is also compatible and effective for hair care formulations.
The company explains that the blend delivers a lightweight, nourishing skin feel with good spreadability and quick absorption. These characteristics make it suitable for facial oils, creams, serums, and body care applications. It is also designed to support the skin barrier and moisture retention.
CitroComplex Nourish is sourced in North America, has 99% natural content, and is suitable for vegan formulations.
P2’s says the ingredient aligns with the company’s mission to detoxify and decarbonize everyday materials while moving away from fossil-based ingredients.
Stepping away from carbon
The personal care industry is shifting focus to sustainable ingredients, and reducing carbon footprints is an increasing priority.
Companies are innovating in carbon-capturing ingredients. UK-based Viridi recently unveiled Vireya, the “world’s first” anionic surfactant that captures CO2 as a principal feedstock. The surfactant aims to eliminate palm oil-derived feedstocks while increasing product performance, and thereby benefiting suppliers amid tightening regulations.
Last month, Mibelle Group, LanzaTech, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology IGB co-developed a CO2-derived ingredient to replace palm oil in cosmetics and other everyday products.