Huda Beauty sponsors Miss Universe Palestine to champion global change
Key takeaways
- Huda Beauty partners with Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, to promote women’s empowerment.
- The collaboration highlights Ayoub’s advocacy for sustainability, education, and women’s rights.
- Huda Beauty continues its outspoken support for Palestine through campaigns and partnerships.
Huda Beauty has announced a partnership with Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, to become her official sponsor. The collaboration positions itself as another step by the beauty brand in amplifying women’s use of their platforms to create “real” change.
Ayoub is a model and wellness advocate. She founded the Olive Green Academy and Sayidat Falasteen Foundation — both dedicated to sustainability, education, and women’s empowerment.
“Through initiatives that merge technology, environmental awareness, and social impact, her work is reshaping how communities approach wellness, environmental responsibility, and opportunities for women,” says Huda Beauty.
Ayoub will represent Palestine at the 74th Miss Universe pageant this November in Bangkok, Thailand.
“Huda Beauty and Ayoub are redefining what it means to be truly beautiful — strong, authentic, and unapologetically yourself — while shining a global spotlight on the power of women to create change, one bold step at a time,” adds the company.
Beauty brands’ advocacy for Palestine
Huda Beauty recently collaborated with Palestinian musician Saint Levant on a new shade of its Faux Filler Jelly Lip Oil. The proceeds from the collaboration were donated to organizations supporting Palestinian agriculture and cultural preservation.
Founder Huda Kattan is a long-time pro-Palestine advocate.
genocide. “I am willing to risk… everything that I have on that, in search of the truth and justice,” Kattan stated.In a video posted on TikTok in 2023, the brand founder said she was willing to “risk [the] entire business” by remaining outspoken on the
Last month, Lush shut down its website and all UK stores to protest the starvation of people in Gaza. The body care company said the one-day closure signified its solidarity with Palestinians.
“Across the Lush business, we share the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza, Palestine. Like the rest of the world, we struggle to find ways we can help whilst the Israeli government is preventing urgent humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza,” said the vegan hygiene brand.
At the same time, the brand announced that it would relaunch its Watermelon Slice soap. The product was introduced last year to raise funds toward child mental health support in Palestine and was the most successful single-issue fundraising product in its history.