Huda Beauty collaborates with Palestinian singer for new lip oil shade
Huda Beauty has collaborated with Palestinian musician Saint Levant on a new shade of its Faux Filler Jelly Lip Oil. The proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to organizations supporting Palestinian agriculture and cultural preservation.
The Kalamantina shade has a clementine scent and is based on Levant’s most recent song.
“I am so grateful and proud to have been able to do this with the one and only @hudabeauty, she is such an inspiration for so many young Arabs and is paving the way for so many of us to follow in her footsteps business-wise,” said Levant in an Instagram post.
“I hope you enjoy the product and I am so grateful that we are donating it to organizations supporting Palestinian agriculture at a time where settler violence and zionist ethnic cleansing is rising.”
The brand’s owner and founder, Huda Kattan, has been forthright about companies’ responsibility to speak out in support of Palestine.
Risky business
Kattan is a long-time pro-Palestine advocate. She previously condemned the evictions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, in 2021, and has been increasingly vocal since October 2023.
genocide. “I am willing to risk… everything that I have on that, in search of the truth and justice,” Kattan stated.In a video posted on TikTok in 2023, the brand founder said she was willing to “risk [the] entire business” by remaining outspoken on the
Kattan released the video after receiving multiple threats trying to get her “to be silent” on Palestine. The brand owner stressed that she will “not be intimidated” and has done “nothing wrong” by speaking about Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip.
“I am more afraid to not speak my truth and to become a coward and a tool of the disgusting system that has allowed too many people to be oppressed for too long… And anybody who tries to get people to be silent for doing good work, you are pro-genocide and you are pro the killing of innocent people,” said Kattan.