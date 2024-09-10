The Tape Agency creates subscriber platform for nano-creators in beauty industry to connect and grow
10 Sep 2024 --- The Tape Agency releases a subscriber platform called The Tape Dispenser to connect nano-creators who have about 5,000 to 20,000 followers. The communications firm also plans to expand with brands and retailers working with the network of creators.
Personal Care Insights speaks to the agency’s co-founder and director, Mary Kate Trevaskis, who says the platform will take off in beauty and then expand to support nano-creators across different industries.
The platform aims to provide space for nano-creators to inform and share insight into the creator’s journey and support them in advocating for themselves.
“We hope that The Tape Dispenser will influence all industries. We are starting off with a broad beauty focus because that is where our experience lies from a PR perspective,” says Trevaskis.
“We hope that soon we will expand the categories for both creator and brand so that we can support any nano-creator’s journey into making content fun, creative and informed and supporting everyone to advocate for themselves at every turn, whether with our support while they are part of The Tape Dispenser, and when they size out and go it alone.”
Nano-creators in beauty
Trevaskis highlights the importance of nano-creators in the beauty industry, calling them “the absolute power of creator content.”
“They hold such huge influence and engagement with their small but mighty community. They share an authentic, impassioned and real love for their recommendations with their community and their passion shows in the numbers.”
“[These creators have the] highest conversion rates, highest engagement rates, most authentic content and everything that brands are looking for, in beauty and beyond. It isn’t about the volume of the follower count. It is about the engagement, and nano creators have that in spades and should be celebrated and championed, which is what we plan to do with The Tape Dispenser,” she explains.
Creating community connection
The Tape Agency wants to counteract the “confusing and challenging” world of being a nano-creator. The platform aims to utilize the “knowledge and expertise” built by the agency and provide it to the community.
The platform does not require a minimum follower count to accept applicants. Tape Agency defines a nano-creator as someone with under 10,000 followers on any social media. Each applicant will be reviewed case-by-case, and the subscription costs £10 (US$13.09) per month.
“Our main goal for the platform is community. We love people. We love human connection, and we miss it. One of the guiding principles in creating The Tape Dispenser was hearing from creators who told us they were lonely, confused and not having fun.”
“This is not what the creator world should be about, so we are striving to bring back human connection, whether that be through virtual events, daily chats online or in-person meet-ups to go to press launches together or our very own Tape Dispenser meet-ups.”
The Tape Agency’s subscriber platform will provide:
- Tutorials and videos on different topics.
- Webinars and live panel event recordings.
- Informative resources for content creation.
- A community to network with.
In-person open days and informative events that creators can attend with the team on hand to guide them and introduce creators to the right contacts.
The Tape Agency offers public relations, talent management, podcast production, events management, social media management, talent brokering and communications services.
Social media surge
By Sabine Waldeck