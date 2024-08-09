TikTok beauty trends report finds alopecia makeup trending alongside tomato-scented candles
09 Aug 2024 --- Spate releases its latest report highlighting the top beauty trends driving conversations on TikTok in Q2 2024, finding a growing interest in effective hair and skin care treatments, as well as unique sensory experiences.
Top growing beauty trends include hair health trends like anti-frizz treatments, restructuring hair and the scalp microbiome. “Anti-frizz treatments show very low convergence between TikTok and Search, with more consistent traction on search,” highlights Spate.
“This suggests an opportunity to enhance social media appeal. Top searched brands in this category include Garnier, L’Oréal Paris and Pure Brazilian for their hair serums.”
Meanwhile, innovative alopecia makeup solutions are gaining traction. Skin care enthusiasts are also showing a preference for snail mucin cream and serum toner. Nail trends highlight colored French tips as a favorite.
The tomato-scented candle — which first debuted as a candle and then incense sticks by the brand Loewe in 2023 — demonstrates a strong convergence across Google Search and TikTok, with search spikes due to Trader Joe’s recall due to a risk of glass jars overheating and cracking.
“On TikTok, [the tomato candle trend] is also linked to #tomatogirl which received 16,000 total views alongside this trend. Consumers are exploring a range of brands, from Trader Joe’s to Loewe, for the perfect tomato-scented candles,” highlights Spate.
Beauty from within
The beauty-from-within trend appears to be steadily evolving, as Spate identifies consumers are increasingly drawn to a diverse array of unique and functional ingredients spanning food, beauty and wellness categories.
Top trending ingredients include health-boosting beet shots, versatile magic oil and exotic Tahitian vanilla.
Blue matcha, wolfberry and liquid collagen are popular for their nutritional benefits, while fish roe and porcini mushrooms add luxury and umami.
Meanwhile, bergamot offers a unique citrus aroma and moringa is celebrated for its nutrients.