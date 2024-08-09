Smoosh enters Urban Outfitters retail with soap-embedded body scrubbers
09 Aug 2024 --- “Zero-waste” grooming brand Smoosh enters a retail partnership with Urban Outfitters following its launch of its soap-embedded body tool last January. This collaboration marks Smoosh’s first appearance on store shelves.
Smoosh’s soap-embedded body tool is engineered to provide an “endless lather and full body exfoliation single-handedly.”
“We’re thrilled to bring Smoosh to Urban Outfitters and share our zero-waste products with a wider audience. This partnership not only puts sustainable choices on the shelves but also empowers consumers to make a positive impact with every shower,” says Adam Simone, co-founder and innovative mind behind Smoosh.
Recognized by Shape Skin Awards for Best in Body Innovation, Smoosh hopes to reduce the 400 million plastic loofahs and 1 billion plastic body wash bottles that are disposed of annually.
Urban Outfitter’s core shopper is Gen Z, with many in this demographic prioritizing lifestyle and shopping habits that minimize eco-impact. A recent Smoosh-cited study shows 62% of Gen Z prefer to buy from sustainable brands and 73% are prepared to pay higher prices for ethically sourced and manufactured products.
Smoosh launched their Sage Body Scrubber and best-selling Cedarwood-Bergamot Smoosh Soap 2-pack in 19 Urban Outfitters storefronts located in college towns across the US.