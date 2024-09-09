Tineco reveals smart vacuums at IFA designed for consumer ease
09 Sep 2024 --- Floor care and smart home device provider Tineco presents two new vacuums that offer improved cleaning performance and user-friendliness at Innovation For All (IFA) 2024, held this and last week in Berlin, Germany.
The latest model, the Pure One Station 5, is equipped with a three-in-one smart base station that allows for self-cleaning, charging and storage in one step.
The 2.5 L dustbin, instead of traditional dust bags, ensures dust storage for up to 45 days, which saves time and effort from frequent manual emptying. The 175W suction improves runtime to 70 minutes, and the Dura-cyclone System separates dust and air. The µm-level filtration system also avoids dust for allergy sufferers.
The new Pure One A50S is also showcased. It adjusts suction power, illuminates larger areas with a wide-angle headlight and offers longer runtime and larger capacity.
The cordless vacuum has 185W suction and a smart 3DSense Power Brush, which adjusts the suction power according to the degree of dirt. When cleaning to the edge, the suction power will automatically increase due to the built-in intelligent recognition sensor.
The Pure One A50S also features a 120-degree wide-angle headlight with a 180-degree foldable vacuum tube. The two new products will be available in Europe this month.
Home appliances
Other solutions presented at the trade show include the Floor One Stretch S6 and the Carpet One Cruiser. The Floor One Stretch S6 uses HyperStretch technology for self-cleaning and quick-drying properties.
The Carpet One Cruiser uses iLoop Smart Sensor technology and LED lighting to allow the user to get a deep clean.
New products from the smart kitchen sector, such as the Oveni One, a smart oven for precise cooking, the Chiere One, an advanced smart cooker and the Chiere One Pro, a professional-level smart cooking appliance, are also demonstrated at IFA.