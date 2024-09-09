ICCS to bring industry, nonprofit and regulators together to advance animal-free science
09 Sep 2024 --- The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) gathers stakeholders in Washington, DC, US, for its first in-person meeting to accelerate the switch to animal-free science in cosmetics.
With an emphasis on Next Generation Risk Assessments (NGRAs) and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), scientists and experts from international regulatory agencies, research institutes, NGOs and industry will debate how to advance animal-free safety assessments of cosmetics for human and environmental safety.
“We are honored to convene this global conference so our participants can discuss progress in many parts of the world in implementing NAMs and NGRAs,” says Erin Hill, ICCS, president and CEO.
“Our mission is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of animal-free safety assessments for cosmetics and their ingredients globally.”
Personal Care Insights previously talked to Hill about how the ICCS will ensure animal-free testing for cosmetics.
After the forum event next month, ICCS says it will host a post-conference, public workshop on “Building Confidence in NAMs for Regulatory Use: Opportunities to Advance Beyond the six-Pack of Acute Toxicity Tests.”
Meanwhile, the forum will include experts leading panel discussions. Members from the US Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Health Canada, PETA, Animal-Free Safety Assessment and Environmental Working Group will be present.
Industry leaders from Unilever, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Croda, BASF and Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association will also participate.
In recent research, Unilever, Clariant, Vantage and Environmental Resources Management researchers presented an NGRA approach for testing the safety of chemicals to ensure that animals are used as a “last resort.”