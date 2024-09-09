L’Oréal Paris USA recognizes Women of Worth honorees for nonprofit efforts
09 Sep 2024 --- L’Oréal Paris USA honors ten women working in nonprofits to drive positive change for national issues such as food insecurity and domestic violence.
The 2024 Women of Worth recipients will receive a US$25,000 grant from intermediary grant partner GlobalGiving and mentorship from L’Oréal Paris to raise awareness, enhance business efforts and increase visibility through the brand’s national platforms.
“Each of these women is the embodiment of our tagline, ‘Because You’re Worth It.’ In our nearly 20 years of recognizing female trailblazers, it never ceases to amaze me how we continue to build a strong community of female founders who are leading positive change within their respective industries,” says L’Oréal Paris USA president Ali Goldstein.
Diverse range of recipients
The most recent L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth join a network of 190 honorees who cover a “diverse range” of commitments to empowerment. The project has been running for 19 years.
The recipients were picked in partnership with the nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization Points of Light. The honorees are as follows:
- Danelle Umstead, founder of Sisters in Sports Foundation, empowers women with disabilities to find belonging in sports and beyond.
- Hillary Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Every Day Action, redistributes unused meals to aid those facing food insecurity in Los Angeles, US.
- Jahnavi Rao, founder and president of New Voters, aims to engage high school students through nonpartisan near-peer mentorship to ensure youth voices are heard in politics.
- Laura Pahules, founder and president of Control Alt Delete, which equips crisis response assistance for individuals to escape domestic violence situations.
- Lisa Hoeve, founder and CEO of Hope Pkgs, which supplies “first night bags” of necessities for kids entering the foster care system.
- Meymuna Hussein-Cattan, founder and CEO of Tiyya Foundation, aims to empower displaced people with the critical resources needed to build new lives.
- Rania Zuri, founder and CEO of The LiTEArary Society, which works to end book deserts for disadvantaged preschool children.
- Sheri Mathis, president of Mammogram Poster Girls, which provides support and resources for early breast cancer screenings for women of limited means.
- Dr. Tonya Stafford, founder and executive director of It’s Going To Be OK, which provides direct trauma-informed services and support to survivors of human trafficking.
- Wawa Gatheru, founder and executive director of Black Girl Environmentalist, aims to empower Black youth to become climate activists and leaders.
“It was an honor being a part of the judging process in selecting this year’s honoree class and learning about the amazing causes these women have created,” says actress and L’Oréal spokeswoman Aja Naomi King.
To further raise awareness for the honorees’ organizations, L’Oréal Paris partners with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Courageous brand studio to produce a storytelling campaign highlighting each woman’s journey and philanthropic achievements. These branded vignettes will be distributed across the ad-supported tier of Max (formerly known as HBO Max) and will direct audiences to learn more.
L’Oréal initiatives
L’Oréal Japan recently entered an exclusive partnership with Cutera and its Japanese subsidiary, Cutera KK, to promote, market, sell and distribute select SkinCeuticals products to medical and physician-led clinics in Japan.
The beauty brand also announced it was acquiring a 10% stake in Galderma, with a focus on extending its dermatology category. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on R&D through a scientific partnership.
By Sabine Waldeck