L’Oréal widens Japanese market hold through Cutera partnership
07 Aug 2024 --- L’Oréal Japan enters an exclusive partnership with Cutera and its Japanese subsidiary, Cutera KK, to promote, market, sell and distribute select SkinCeuticals products to medical and physician-led clinics in Japan.
“We are excited about this collaboration with L’Oréal Japan to bring SkinCeuticals’ renowned skin care innovations to aesthetic providers in Japan,” says Brent Hauser, Cutera’s international president.
“This agreement underscores our commitment to supporting our existing customer base by expanding access to high-quality skin care solutions that meet the unique needs of medical clinics and their patients.”
Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership will initially span three years, with options for renewal.
As part of the collaboration, L’Oréal Japan will provide marketing and advertising support to enhance the visibility and reach of SkinCeuticals products within the medical community.
This agreement leverages Cutera KK’s network and expertise in medical aesthetics.
“We look forward to contributing to the acceleration of growth for SkinCeuticals in Japan, leveraging Cutera KK’s strong presence and L’Oréal’s global expertise in skin care,” adds Hauser.
Cutera plans to introduce the SkinCeuticals product line to customers in Japan during the fourth quarter of this year. The company expects the financial impact of the distribution agreement to be immaterial in 2024.
In other recent developments, L’Oréal moved to acquire a 10% stake in Galderma, with a focus on extending its dermatology category. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on R&D through a scientific partnership.
Last month, L’Oréal posted €22.12 billion (US$23.94 billion) in sales, noting “positive momentum in all divisions,” with Dermatological Beauty and Consumer Products leading the way.