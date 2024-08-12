Myavana nets US$5.9M seed funding for AI-powered hair analysis
12 Aug 2024 --- Myavana, specializing in AI-driven personalized hair care, closes a US$5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund. The capital injection will advance Myavana’s HairAI technology using microscopic hair analysis and advanced algorithms to “decode the intricacies” of hair texture, type and condition.
Based on this analysis, HairAI provides consumers with instant product recommendations tailored to their specific needs.
“A person’s hair is as unique as their fingerprint and we’ve unlocked powerful, personalized insights with our AI platform,” says Myavana CEO and founder Candace Victoria Mitchell.
With the tagline, “Your hair is as unique as your fingerprint,” the company’s system also claims to reveal toxins and minerals in the body, offering the potential early detection for chronic illnesses, stress indicators and diet suggestions.
“Hair is the longest record of your body’s health, providing as much as a decade of information about a person's health and needs,” comments Mitchell. “I’m grateful to our investors who see the long-term potential and share our mission to transform the hair industry and create personalized consumer journeys.”
Disrupting conventional hair typing
The company introduced the Unique Hair ID, a “disruptor” to the current hair typing system. It comprises more than 972 hair type combinations, revealing a more diverse range of customer hair profiles to cater to globally.
Myavana’s service includes the proprietary HairSI Strand Analysis Kit with healthy hair care plans tailored to individual hair health challenges and goals.
Candace Mitchell founded Myavana in beta in 2012, researching and developing proprietary hair care technology that analyzes hair strands and products’ variables.
Myavana raised US$6.2 million since the inception of the business.
In strategic retail partnerships, Myavana’s recommendation intelligence enables retail enterprise partners like Ulta and Unilever to drive personalized hair product purchases with its HairRI API integrations.
Myavana also collaborated with the US-based National Black-Owned Beauty Supply Association and BrainTrust Founders Studio to introduce a “Retail Innovation Academy” that distributes personalized HairAI technology and guidance through beauty supply stores globally.
B2B collaborations
Myavana Labs analyzed over two billion hair strands, making it the “world’s largest database of textured hair care data.” The company works with hair product manufacturers to support R&D initiatives for product development and boost marketing efforts.
Its HairCl database serves as a resource for product manufacturers and ingredient suppliers seeking market research and consumer insights to enhance their offerings.
Myavana’s new HairScope and Pro+ software brings its HairAI technology to stylists, offering in-salon hair and scalp analysis that helps stylists generate personalized healthy hair care plans for clients.
Myavana partnered with expert cosmetologist Robin D. Groover, founder of Too Groovy Hair Salons, to introduce a “Salon Success Academy” aimed at “innovating and elevating” the client experience with technology.
Advancing “techturized” beauty
Myavana celebrated its 12th anniversary by hosting its inaugural Techturized Beauty Tech Summit on Saturday, June 15 at the Georgia Tech Klaus Advanced Computing Building, US.
The Summit featured an AR experience and interactive product demos for every sector of the hair industry. Business leaders from Groove Global, Braintrust Founders Studio, UPS and more gathered to discuss the opportunities for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, salons and consumers.
Beauty industry veterans, including Robin Groover, Melissa Hibbert, Claire Sulmers and Mimi Johnson, explored the transformative potential of technology in shaping the future of hair, beauty, wellness, retail and fashion.
Global social impact leader La’Kerri Jackson shared the economic empowerment social impact Myavana has with its first retail store opening in Uganda to open up product distribution channels in Africa.
The company shared its advancements in opening new career paths for women in STEM through its Beauty Tech Fellowship Program. It also announced a new brand ambassador, singer and songwriter Serayah, who will aid in cultivating the brand community through Myavana’s mobile app.