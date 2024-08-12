South Beach Skin Solutions promises to “fast-track visible improvements” with intimate care line
12 Aug 2024 --- South Beach Skin Solutions releases a three-step line of brightening intimate care products for at-home use.
The company launched its original SB Gel for Sensitive Areas in 2005 but found that consumers demanded faster results. That led to the design of the SB 3-Step Instant Results Kit to “fast-track visible improvements.”
The self-described “extra strength” line promises to instantly improve and brighten the anal and genital areas, underarms, breasts, face, hands, knees and elbows. It says testers reported an immediate brighter appearance of two to three shades in their intimate area.
William Kercher, founder of South Beach Skin Solutions, says the range provides solutions without the “embarrassment or potentially dangerous side effects.”
The SB 3-Step Instant Results Kit includes an Accelerating Wash, Gel for Sensitive Areas and Soothing Lotion that work to deliver “faster and more noticeable” brightening results for intimate skin care concerns.
Strong formulation
Some doctors warn of the risks associated with genital lightening products, as they can cause irritation and inflammation in sensitive areas.
Many products designed to achieve similar results have chemicals such as hydroquinone, kojic acid, or even mercury that can cause burns and irritation or leave the user feeling sticky.
South Beach Skin Solutions highlights that its products are not bleaches and have been specifically formulated and tested for use on sensitive anal and genital areas. It assures that its products are dermatologist tested by independent labs and have “undergone rigorous testing.”
The products are made in the US and said to be natural, hypoallergenic and free from harsh chemicals, ensuring they are suitable for use in delicate areas.
Product breakdown
The South Beach Accelerating Wash is step one of the kit. It gently exfoliates the skin and prepares it for the Gel. It is formulated with green tea for an “instant improvement” in the skin’s shade.
The second step, SB Gel for Sensitive Areas, is quickly absorbed into the skin and dries cleanly.
Step three is the “clean, fresh and light” SB Soothing Lotion, designed to help calm the skin after the treatment. The lotion keeps the skin moisturized, reducing friction and heat that can contribute to dark spots. It also helps with ingrown hairs and is free from irritants such as fragrances and dyes.
The products are available on the company’s website and at select salons.
By Sabine Waldeck