Smashbox debuts makeup collection on Amazon Premium Beauty with personalized “Primer Finder”
12 Aug 2024 --- Smashbox makes its foray into the US Amazon Premium Beauty store with its cosmetics portfolio, which includes consumer favorites such as The Original Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Primer.
Equipped with personalized shopping recommendations, the launch also includes the Primer Finder, a tool designed to assist customers in finding primer matches based on skin concerns and goals and their desired skin benefits.
The tool is exclusive to Amazon and tailored to its customers’ accustomed format, which includes hot spots with shoppable links and product education.
“We see a real opportunity to introduce our cult-classic Original Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Primer to a new US Amazon Premium beauty customer who appreciates beauty products that are proven to perform, and providing broader access to our existing Smashbox fans,” comments Tara Simon, global brand president, Too Faced and Smashbox, The Estée Lauder Companies.
“Our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers is unwavering and as Smashbox joins Amazon’s rapidly expanding US Premium Beauty store, we’re not just broadening our reach, but reaffirming our dedication to putting the customer first.”
Smashbox’s “studio-vetted” makeup products on Amazon Premium Beauty also include bestsellers Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick and Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer SPF 25.
The brand’s latest “cult-favorite” formula adoptions, Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector and Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, will also be available for purchase on the storefront.
Amazon attracts big brands
Amazon Premium Beauty is steadily expanding its presence with brand partnerships catering to the demand for online retail convenience. It recently added Kiehl’s to its growing online storefronts, which included the brand’s launches of Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50, Truly Targeted Acne Clearing Solution (a liquid pimple patch) and Clearly Corrective Triple Acid Peel.
Other additions to Amazon’s Premium Beauty segment include Clinique with its Skin Analysis tool, alongside Bumble and Bumble’s hair care selection with complementary hair styling advice.
While Amazon and its biggest rival, Walmart, continue to compete for e-commerce customers, research from investment bank Morgan Stanley suggests Amazon is expected to overtake Walmart as the top US beauty retailer by next year, capturing 14.5% of market share, as compared to Walmart’s 13%.
By Benjamin Ferrer