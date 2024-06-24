Bumble and bumble debuts products and bespoke hair styling advice on Amazon Premium Beauty
24 Jun 2024 --- Bumble and bumble launches in the US Amazon Premium Beauty store with its range of hair care products and hair education, including specially curated tips, tricks and advice from the brand’s team of stylists. Consumers can learn how to get a variety of hair looks at home with the Estée Lauder brand products to achieve results.
“The new Bumble and bumble brand store in Amazon Premium Beauty is a styling destination,” says Corey Reese, SVP, global general manager at Bumble and bumble.
“We are excited to bring our full range of high-performing haircare products to Amazon’s expansive customer base, from our iconic styling products to our diverse range of shampoos and conditioners for all hair types and textures.”
The Bumble and bumble brand store in Amazon Premium Beauty offers “Hair Styling 101,” which offers easy-to-follow, shoppable “short cuts” video content. It also includes a bespoke Amazon styling quiz, “What is your style goal?” The new interactive Bumble and bumble quiz helps consumers discover products to achieve their personal hairstyling goals.
Consumers can purchase recommended products with the add-to-cart feature.
Amazon’s selection of Bumble and bumble hair care and styling products includes bestsellers Bb.Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Primer, Bb.Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray, Sumotech, Bb.Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist, Bb.Curl Curl Defining Cream, Spray de Mode, Prêt-à-powder and Bb.Seaweed Air Dry Cream.