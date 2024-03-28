Clinique offers skin analysis tool as part of Amazon Premium Beauty launch in US
28 Mar 2024 --- Clinique debuts on the US Amazon Premium Beauty store as the first of a select few brands within the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) portfolio to open shop on the online retail platform. The company targets a “strategic expansion” of its US reach, while bolstering its “dermatologist guided” image, demonstrated by its presence at the recent American Academy of Dermatology Annual Conference.
As part of the launch, Clinique introduced its Skin Analysis tool to Amazon Premium Beauty customers.
Developed with Clinique dermatologists, the interactive questionnaire in Amazon Premium Beauty “custom fits” a skin care regimen for Clinique’s consumers, ensuring a “simplified and personalized skin care journey,” with recommended products available for purchase from the web portal.
“This new brand experience will complement the high-touch, in-store experience our consumers already receive with our Clinique Consultants in the stores of our long-term retail partners throughout the US,” comments Michelle Freyre, global brand president at Clinique.
“Education has always been an integral part of Clinique and we are excited to bring this aspect of our brand to Amazon customers in the US.”
Functional makeup range
The Amazon portal hosts a wide selection of Clinique’s skin care, makeup, fragrance and men’s products including “skin care bestsellers” Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, Moisture Surge 100H Hydrator and the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Line.
Highlighted makeup offerings on the site include brands Even Better Makeup, High Impact Mascara and “TikTok favorite” Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. In fragrances, Amazon Premium Beauty offers the Clinique Happy fragrance with “neurosensory benefits” that tap into the burgeoning trend for mood-elevating scents.
Clinique’s “skin-first” approach to makeup is in line with the growing “skinification” trend that infuses non-skin care products with skin care ingredients.
Clinique’s solutions aim to address the “top dermatological concerns,” including dehydration, hyperpigmentation, acne, de-aging, sun protection, redness and dark undereye circles.
Cancer-causing Benzene controversy
Clinique was recently targeted, along with CeraVe and Galderma, by independent testing laboratory Valisure for using a potentially cancer-causing chemical, benzene, in acne treatments. Earlier this month, Valisure petitioned the FDA “to issue a regulation, revise industry guidance, request a recall and suspend sales of benzoyl peroxide from the US market.”
However, a partial recovery came from a consecutive US FDA ruling that identified benzoyl peroxide as a “safe and effective” anti-acne ingredient and countered the Valisure hypothesis that acne products containing benzoyl peroxide can produce high levels of benzene when exposed to hot temperatures.
Through its Amazon Premium Beauty webshop, Clinique emphasizes the brand’s products are allergy-tested and 100% fragrance-free.
Additionally, the Clinique’s eye makeup formulation aligns with its “Eye Safety Promise,” ensuring that all Clinique eye makeup products are ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes and safe for contact lens wearers.
Dermatology Annual Conference
Maintaining its ties with the scientific community, Clinique recently hosted an immersive exhibition booth at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Conference.
The booth hosted exclusive R&D presentations from Dr. Tom Mammone, VP of Bioscience, Advanced Technology Pioneering, and Clinique’s lead scientist, highlighting the “breakthrough clinical results for Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum and Smart Clinical Repair Lifting Face and Neck Cream.
At the booth, dermatologists were hosted by Clinique’s field executives and educators from across the US and were educated on the science behind Clinique’s innovations, dermatological heritage, “rigorous” safety and efficacy, and the Clinique Eye Safety Promise.
By Benjamin Ferrer