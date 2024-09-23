Lush stirs up tidal energy to power head office in new academia partnership
23 Sep 2024 --- Lush Cosmetics enters a partnership with Bournemouth University, UK, to co-fund a three-year PhD studentship to create a tidal energy station in Poole Harbour, in Dorset, England, which will utilize the potential energy available within this natural resource.
The generated and captured energy will initially be used by Lush’s head office.
The project is designed to have a minimal impact on the surrounding environment while being scalable and readily deployable. At a minimum, it will generate a sustainable capacity of up to 150 kilowatt-hours.
Adam Goswell, head of R&D and tech innovation at Lush, conceptualized the project and is now heading the initiative. The cosmetics brand is focusing on aligning the company’s environmental stance with energy consumption, particularly for its technology.
“A lot of the challenges we take on relate to our consumption of energy, especially when it comes to technology,” says Goswell. “Whether that’s screens or devices in our stores, or the vast amount of global cloud computing we use.”
Tidal energy means capturing and storing the energy generated by the movement of tides. In some places, tides can create a strong current which can move a turbine either on the surface of the water or submerged.
Balancing renewability and reliability
Tides, unlike wind and solar energy, are consistent and predictable, meaning the project could produce a more reliable source of renewable energy for the ethically branded cosmetics and bath products brand.
Additionally, the water temperature can be equally beneficial in cooling hardware that generates heat, reducing or eradicating the need to use more power for a separate cooling system.
“In order to deliver the most efficient energy capture and storage with the lowest environmental impact, the solution is required to be as efficient as possible (in terms of systemic loss),” states Bournemouth University.
“This will require the specialist application of materials including, but not limited to, nano-coating as well as storage innovation for effective storage and discharge of captured energy. The project will also set a standard that others can build upon and learn from.”
Lush follows in lockstep with industry leaders, including BASF and Evonik, who have made moves in recent months to scale their own sources of renewable energy for cosmetic chemicals
In other recent green advances, Lush released three advent calendars ahead of the holiday season, including a first-ever refill option for consumers who purchased a Lush advent calendar in previous years. The launches feature interactive, reusable and recyclable packaging, featuring recycled paper board and ribbon made from plastic bottles.
Earlier this year, the company rolled out Prevented Ocean Plastic globally, made by Spectra Packaging. Working with the packaging supplier in the UK, Lush introduced certified recycled Prevented Ocean Plastic for its 100 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.
By Benjamin Ferrer