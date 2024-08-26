Lush shines light on reusable, refillable and playful packaging in triple advent calendar launch
26 Aug 2024 --- Lush releases three advent calendars ahead of the holidays, including a first-ever refill option for consumers who purchased a Lush advent calendar in previous years. The launches feature interactive, reusable and recyclable packaging, featuring recycled paper board and ribbon made from plastic bottles.
The Lush Advent Calendar and 29 High Street Advent Calendar will be available in stores globally on August 29, while the Advent Calendar Refill will be sold online.
The advent calendars contain 25 vegan products each, featuring a combination of products from different ranges, including best sellers, Christmas retro products and gift-exclusive products.
The Lush Advent Calendar was designed by Tess Gilmartin from the Blue Room in Bluecoat, Liverpool, an inclusive arts program for learning disabled artists. “The Wirral-based designer creates art inspired by the world around her, using bright color palettes and gestural mark making to celebrate what she loves most, such as people, animals and flowers,” highlights the brand.
Targeting the “ultimate bath lover,” the 29 High Street Advent Calendar contains a variety of bath bombs and bubble bars. With the addition of cardboard cutouts, this advent calendar also contains two retro products and a “surprise exclusive.”
“The 29 High Street Advent Calendar is inspired by our first ever Lush shop and we wanted to create a secret magical Santa’s workshop inside. When you open it, the design is filled with Lush products, toys and gifts ready for Santa to give out on Christmas eve with help from his elves,” says Suzie Hackney, gifts creative and category lead at Lush.
“There are also five special characters inspired by our Christmas products hidden inside the compartments to make and play with in the lead up to Christmas.”
The Advent Calendar Refill is “made with recycling, reusability and sustainability in mind.” Ideal for those who purchased Lush advent calendars in previous years, customers can reuse their box and fill it with 25 vegan products, including four gift exclusives, three retro products and all-year-round best-sellers.
Earlier this year, Lush rolled out Prevented Ocean Plastic globally, made by Spectra Packaging. Working with the packaging supplier in the UK, Lush introduced certified recycled Prevented Ocean Plastic for its 100 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.
By Benjamin Ferrer