Cosphatec launches palm-free Propanediol and plant-based Cosphaderm Hexiol
26 Aug 2024 --- Cosphatec adds two new diols to its Natural Multifunctionals collection — Cosphaderm Propanediol natural palm free and Cosphaderm Hexiol natural.
Cosphaderm Propanediol natural palm free is said to be derived from corn via fermentation and provides a clear, colorless, and water-soluble solution for formulators looking for a non-petrochemical, palm oil-free alternative.
As a moisturizer, humectant, emollient and solvent, Cosphatec says it is a versatile ingredient and can be used in a range of water-based, oil-in-water, water-in-oil and surfactant-based formulations.
A growing industrial demand for alternatives is propelled by mounting pressure from the EU’s deforestation regulation, which affects palm-sourced products. We previously spoke with RSPO about solutions for sustainable oleochemicals in personal care.
Antimicrobial action
Cosphatec also presents Cosphaderm Hexiol, a “pure, transparent, colorless and odorless diol of natural origin.”
Two vicinal OH-groups and a short carbon chain make its unlimited water solubility possible.
The company says this characteristic is significant for its most popular cosmetic use as a humectant and moisturizer in skin and hair care formulas.
Cosphaderm Hexiol natural can also stabilize o/w emulsions by reducing droplet size, says Cosphatec, based on studies using static light scattering.
The ingredient’s other properties include its pH-independent antimicrobial activity, which the company sees as having “remarkable synergistic effects” combined with other antimicrobial substances, enabling the minimal use of combined preserving agents.
Every raw material used by Cosphatec comes entirely from natural and biodegradable sources. It also adheres to the RSPO guidelines and is COSMOS-approved, guaranteeing ethical sourcing.
Additionally, Cosphatec emphasizes the skin tolerance factor in its product offerings.
In other formulation advances, Personal Care Insights spoke to Advancion about its latest multifunctional amino alcohols for personal care products, which aim to meet increasing consumer demand for natural and eco-friendly cosmetics without compromising performance.
By Venya Patel