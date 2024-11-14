Redefining skin care: Spotlight on beauty-from-within supplements to complement traditional routines
The ingestible beauty market is booming with innovative solutions for skin care and beyond, with products like collagen, omega-3 supplements and botanical antioxidants taking a central stage. Industry experts from Aker BioMarine, Giellepi, ADM and SuanNutra share insights on trends in this space, from the gut-skin axis to the demand for formulations that support skin health from the inside out.
“The beauty-from-within industry has transformed considerably over the years, shaped by scientific progress and shifting consumer perspectives. Today, consumers are prioritizing long-term beauty results over quick fixes,” Mercè Piñol, SVP of Sales Human Health Ingredients for EMEA and LATAM at Aker BioMarine, tells Nutrition Insight.
“As a result, ingestible skin health products are gaining popularity worldwide, with many people incorporating supplements to enhance and complement their traditional skin care routines.”
Rosario Russo, P.h.D., chief scientific officer at Giellepi, notes that this segment of the supplement market is seeing “several innovative trends this year.”
“First, the gut-skin axis has become a central focus, with more research showing the importance of gut health for skin clarity, hydration and inflammation control. Second, bovine collagen remains popular, but marine-based collagen is becoming more prevalent. Third, antioxidants are widely used to protect the skin from oxidative stress, pollution and sun damage, which are all significant contributors to aging.”
Vaughn DuBow, senior director of product portfolio marketing at ADM Health & Wellness, adds: “This is compounded by consumers’ desire for products that can be added to their diets that do not disrupt their busy lives or add another step to their skin care routine.”
“As such, convenient dietary supplements in on-trend formats, such as gummies, stick packs and wellness shots, that incorporate microbiome-supporting solutions specifically targeted to skin health, are increasingly in demand.”
Omega-3 solutions
Discussing how Aker BioMarine’s products address the beauty-from-within segment, Piñol says that the company’s Superba Boost natural extract, with a combination of bioactive nutrients, nourishes the skin from within to restore hydration and youthful skin appearance.
“As we age, our skin reduces its ability to produce essential molecules like hyaluronic acid and collagen, leading to dehydration, wrinkles and loss of elasticity. Therefore, nutrients that work at a cellular level are crucial in supporting skin health,” she states.
“Containing natural marine phospholipid omega-3s, choline and the antioxidant astaxanthin, this powerful extract is shown to promote the production of ceramides, collagen and hyaluronic acid (as showcased in vitro and in vivo studies) — key elements in reducing wrinkles and achieving radiant, glowing skin.”
She says that these compounds also support hydration and elasticity while protecting the skin from environmental damage and aging. “By working together, they form a comprehensive approach to improving skin by enhancing its health and appearance.”
“Clinically proven to strengthen your skin’s barrier, Superba Boost prevents water loss, boosts moisture and enhances the elasticity of the skin. The result is a healthy, more resilient skin that retains its youthful look for longer.”
Piñol points to two new studies, published together in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, which show the positive effects on skin barrier function from krill oil supplementation. “The purpose of these studies was to investigate the impact of two different doses of krill oil on skin barrier function (transepidermal water loss) in healthy adults with secondary outcomes related to skin hydration, elasticity and the omega-3 index.”
“Both studies indicated that daily oral intake of Superba Boost Krill oil (one and two g) resulted in significant improvements in strengthening the skin barrier function as well as improving hydration and elasticity, compared to the placebo group.”
She adds that significant correlations were also observed between these improvements and the omega-3 index in red blood cells, highlighting the link between omega-3 fatty acids and skin health.
A flavonoid complex
Russo spotlights Giellepi’s citrus-derived flavonoid complex µsmin Plus as a beauty-from-within solution worth paying attention to. “Its ability to reduce the sensation of tiredness, heaviness and swelling in the legs is a key feature delivering tangible benefits that support beauty through enhanced physiological well-being.”
“We offer an inside-out approach to beauty and vein health by addressing not only the appearance of the skin but also the underlying causes of fatigue and heaviness in the body due to poor circulation. µsmin Plus embodies a holistic approach to beauty, showing how internal wellness directly contributes to a fresh and energized appearance of the legs while contributing to physical comfort to dominate daily life.”
He adds that recent advancements in nutritional science and ingredient research have created opportunities “to develop more targeted and effective beauty-from-within products” featuring new ingredients such as flavonoids.
“Flavonoids are among the products being explored for their skin, hair and nail benefits. As scientific backing grows, beauty-from-within products can achieve greater credibility, attracting a broader audience looking for evidence-based solutions.”
Skincare from within
ADM’s DuBow argues that consumers are increasingly focused on both improving skin health (in the short term) and supporting healthy aging (in the long term). “We’re continually investigating solutions, including microbial strains and botanical and plant extracts, that address consumers’ tailored goals.”
“Containing three probiotics – Bifidobacterium longum CECT7347 (ES1), B. animalis subsp. lactis CECT8145 (BPL1) and Lactobacillus casei CECT9104 (BPL4) — the AD formulation may help support relief for dry, itchy skin and support improved skin health, clear and healthy skin and skin vitality.”
DuBow points to another targeted probiotic by ADM — the Smooth Skin formulation. “Clinical research shows it may support overall skin health, gut microbiome diversity and clear and healthy skin. The Smooth Skin formulation includes ES1, BPL1 and Lactobacillus rhamnosus CECT8361 (BPL15).”
“Vitamin C and E are also important additions to beauty-from-within products, as they can contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. We provide natural sources of these vitamins through our acerola powder and açai extract, which contain vitamin C, and our plant-derived vitamin E, Novatol. Botanical extracts containing polyphenols like grape seed extract or antioxidant properties like green tea, are also of interest.”
He adds that botanical and plant-derived ingredients also address consumer demand for a “return to nature” in their health and wellness products. “Sustainability is of particular significance for shoppers of skin care products, and this importance is permeating throughout the beauty-from-within category, as well. Ingredients deemed closer to nature by consumers can help address these concerns.”
Botanical inclusion
Maria Ángeles Gutiérrez Montero, marketing director for Monteloeder by SuanNutra, tells us that one growing trend in nutricosmetics is the inclusion of botanical ingredients.
Changing routines, evolving lifestyles, increased health awareness, skin and lifestyle diseases are driving the ingestible beauty market.
“Companies are increasingly seeking scientifically-backed botanicals to complement well-known ingredients, aligning with consumer demand for holistic and effective formulations.”
She states that several factors are currently driving the growth of the ingestible beauty market, including changing routines, evolving lifestyles, increased health awareness, skin and lifestyle diseases and increasingly health-conscious populations.
“Ongoing research focuses on natural and herbal skin care products alongside personalized nutritional beauty supplements. At Monteloeder, we’re dedicated to providing targeted natural beauty-from-within solutions through scientifically developed, evidence-backed ingredients.”
One such SuanNutra product she points to is Nutroxsun, noting that it “provides antioxidant support to help the skin maintain resilience.”
“By supporting the body’s natural defenses against free radicals, Nutroxsun promotes skin health from within.”
Another product Monteloeder offers is Zeropollution, targeting skin and scalp support with ingredients that help maintain resilience in environments with environmental stressors. “This formula is designed to nourish and support the skin barrier, offering benefits particularly suited for those exposed to urban environments.”
Lastly, Ángeles Gutiérrez Montero brings Eternalyoung to light. It is a formulation that supports healthy aging by addressing factors associated with cellular health. “It is crafted to align with longevity trends, offering nutrients that contribute to overall skin wellness.”
“These botanical ingredients address the latest consumer demands by offering holistic skin health support that complements a balanced lifestyle, enhancing skin resilience and maintaining a youthful appearance from within.”
“Our commitment to research and innovation ensures that we stay at the forefront of the beauty-from-within sector, providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers around the world,” she concludes.