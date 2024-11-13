Tosla Nutricosmetics clinical study backs sun protection factor of new supplement formula for “healthy” tan
Tosla Nutricosmetics unveils Lumina365, an ingestible vegan supplement it says offers a “dual approach” to sun care that will be backed by clinical evidence. According to Tosla, its new product blends natural ingredients and targeted vitamins proven to bolster skin’s UV defenses by neutralizing free radicals and reducing melanin-induced redness.
The formula has a Sicilian red-orange taste and is packed in a 25 ml daily shot format. It is infused with Tosla’s Velious flavor technology, which masks unpleasant tastes associated with active ingredients.
The company states that the sugar-free solution can reduce skin redness “by almost 50%,” helping to maintain an even skin tone “24 hours after UVB exposure in eight weeks.”
“We saw an opportunity in the sun care market for multifunctional products that not only protect but enhance skin’s appearance. Lumina365 represents this new wave of ‘beautifying’ sun protection, combining functional benefits with aesthetic appeal,” says Uroš Gotar, Chief Innovation Officer at Lumina365.
Tosla states that the study will be published soon, along with findings and details such as sample size. Experts advise caution about a supplement’s ability to protect against sun exposure and highlight the continued use of topical protection like sunscreen. In a 2018 statement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner said, “There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen.”
Ingestible beauty
Sun protection is becoming an increasingly critical part of skin care routines and awareness of UV exposure’s long-term effects is rising. In this category, topical innovations as well as sun-protective supplements are seeing high appeal.
Ingestible skin products that claim to replicate the sun-kissed effect without skin damage are also in the spotlight. Givaudan Active Beauty recently launched Neuroglow, an active ingredient designed to “safely” replicate the positive effects of the sun and attain the sought-after glow.
Beauty-from-within supplements continue to trend upwards as a category. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 21% average annual growth in the global Hair, Skin and Nail supplement launches from April 2019 to March 2024. Vitamin D2, phytosterols and wheatgrass are examples of rising skin care ingredients.
In other ingestible beauty coverage, Personal Care Insights caught up with Lycored about its tomato skin care innovations. Lycomato, the company’s flagship, proprietary and most clinically studied ingredient from red tomatoes, exudes more than traditional beauty markers, including anti-inflammaging (reducing oxidation and inflammation), immunity support, men’s and women’s health, plus heart, eye and bone health.