Cosmetic Business 2025 live: Berg + Schmidt spotlights sensory formulation tool
Berg + Schmidt is showcasing its Texture and Sensory Compass at the ongoing Cosmetic Business trade show in Munich, Germany, from June 4–5. The innovation is designed to help product developers finetune formulations by guiding them from the desired texture and skin feel back to the raw materials needed to achieve it.
Personal Care Insights reports live from the show floor on how Berg + Schmidt uses their tool to enhance the feel and performance of cosmetic products on the skin.
“We created different formulations and categorized them into four galenic forms: cream, butter, lotion, and milk. If you click on one of our products, you’ll find a texture and sensory profile description. You’ll also find the formulation — how we created it — and you can download the PDF for free to test it yourself,” Anne Stieler, marketing manager at Berg + Schmidt, tells us.
Berg + Schmidt positions the free tool as a practical solution for formulators facing mounting pressure to meet consumer expectations shaped by social media and beauty influencers. The compass allows developers to build exclusive textures, considering ingredients and application aesthetics.
“When the Texture and Sensory Compass was officially launched in mid-April, the tool was a resounding success with manufacturers. As customer expectations are constantly rising, formulators face the challenge of creating ever newer and more exclusive textures. We want to make this task a little easier with the Compass,” says Sabrina Paltian, senior application technologist at Berg + Schmidt.
Reverse-engineering texture
The core function of the Texture and Sensory Compass is to work backward from the desired sensory experience to the specific ingredients required.
For example, a formulator can begin by creating a light lotion with a rich after-feel and then follow the tool’s guidance to select compatible emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology modifiers.
The compass distinguishes between sensory attributes, such as fluid versus solid texture and light versus rich skin feel, and shows how they can be altered.
It also includes formulation tips for unusual sensorial effects, such as creams that transform into serum-like textures on application.
Each formulation featured on the compass includes a detailed sensory and texture profile and downloadable instructions. Visitors to the company’s booth in Munich can explore these examples and learn how the compass can be applied to real-world product development.
Event attendees can visit Berg + Schmidt at booth D22 at Cosmetic Business today and tomorrow.