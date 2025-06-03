Rissmann introduces customizable paper-based display box for personal care
Rissmann, a German-based personal care packaging provider, has launched a glue-free display box made from only two pieces of cardboard and paper for beauty products.
The Pure collection applies a plug-in mechanism to close, “ensuring secure product presentation and steadfast containment,” according to the company
Rissmann uses FSC-certified paper and cardboard, using as little material as possible for its Pure collection. Moreover, the packaging provider’s solutions can be fed back into recycling channels.
The external design is transfer –finished, a surface decoration technique that creates a shiny, reflective finish. Rissmann claims that its transfer finishing is free from toxic additives.
The box offers two edge finishes — die cut or grooved — for brand customization. Moreover, Rissmann highlights the box’s “discreet” lateral windows that provide a look at the beauty product while maintaining optimal protectiveness.
The Pure collection is delivered flat-packed to ensure optimal shipping and storage efficiency. For global accessibility, manufacturing options are available across Europe, America, and Asia.
Luxury gift bag
The launch of the Pure collection coincides with Rissmann’s release of the Cadeau Bag, a paper-based, glue-free gift bag. The bag is available in various sizes and is also flat-packed for efficient shipping and storage.
All Rissmann packaging is designed to be reusable as a storage box, design element, or personalized gift box.
Recently, Pure Trade designed an aluminum square clutch bag to house three lipsticks from the Spike Valentino collection. Meanwhile, Eastman and SUQQU partnered to use Eastman’s copolyester in the Japanese beauty brand’s setting powder compact.