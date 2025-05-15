Eastman equips SUQQU with recyclable resin for luxury powder compact
Eastman and SUQQU have partnered to use Eastman’s Cristal One copolyester as the main material in the Japanese beauty brand’s latest setting powder compact.
SUQQU’s compact is made from Eastman’s recyclable resin, an alternative to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, a conventional resin used in compact base plates.
Eastman says the copolyester offers superior performance to other materials, such as PET, as it has a high drop impact resistance rate after secondary processing.
“Consumers are increasingly expecting brands to deliver sustainable options for their beauty products, but are unwilling to give up on the elegance and design aspects of the package,” says Tara Cary, Eastman’s marketing manager for Cosmetic Packaging.
“By adopting materials like Cristal One, brands like SUQQU meet these aesthetic demands and contribute to environmental responsibility.”
Moreover, the resin creates a glossy black finish, enhancing the powder compacts premium look and feel.
Regulations ready
Eastman highlights that the Association of Plastic Recyclers and RecyClass recognize the copolyester as compatible with the resin identification code one stream, which allows for recyclability in municipal recycling systems.
Cary says: “Consumers love that this product is beautiful, durable, and reusable. It allows them to do their part to contribute to the environment, and it’s also designed to look like a fashion accessory that’s so beautiful you want to show it to everyone.”
In addition, SUQQU’s compact aligns with the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
Personal care companies are increasingly turning to packaging providers that offer recyclable solutions or alternative materials to plastic.
Recently, Xela Pack and Aveda announced the rollout of a paper-based, recyclable sample sachet. Meanwhile, Pure Trade, a France-based personal care packaging provider, designed an aluminum clutch bag for three Valentino lipsticks.