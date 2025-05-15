Harry’s launches razor system in bid to revolutionize male grooming
American grooming brand Harry’s has launched its latest razor system, Harry’s Plus, which it claims is “its most comfortable, pivoting razor yet.” The launch follows the expiration of key patents in razor design, allowing the brand to create a novel blade engineered to meet the evolving expectations of modern male grooming routines.
Emerging consumer insights fueled the recent development of Harry’s Plus. While Harry’s accounts for 25% of all razor sales in the US, and eight out of 10 consumers resonate with the brand, Harry’s has identified an opportunity to convert the remaining segment by addressing men’s unmet grooming concerns and rethinking traditional razor design.
The brand cites the launch as its most significant razor innovation since 2013. “Since founding Harry’s, we’ve had a vision to create a next-generation razor system that could deliver truly premium performance,” says co-founder and Mammoth Brands co-CEO Jeff Raider.
Harry’s Plus shave system has five German-engineered, durable steel blades and an ergonomic metal handle. The razor also features an “advanced” pivot mechanism. This pivoting cartilage is what differentiates the design from Harry’s previous innovations. It claims to adapt to the contours of the user’s face, resulting in a cleaner, closer shave. Consistent with earlier models, a lubricating aloe strip has also been incorporated into the design to enhance smoothness and protect sensitive skin.
Affordable next-gen design
Co-founder and Mammoth Brands co-CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield highlights that the brand’s ability to offer a premium shaving experience at a lower price than leading competitors aligns with its foundational mission.
The new razor will be introduced alongside a 360-marketing campaign distributed across key streaming platforms, digital video, and paid socials. The video features Harry’s co-founders and lightheartedly details the product’s creation journey. Other extensions will follow in the coming months.
Trials and testing
Harry’s Plus is backed by large capital investments in custom-built machinery at Harry’s factory in Eisfeld, Germany. Harry’s acquired the Feintechnik razor blade factory in 2014, allowing them to take complete control of the production of their blades. The brand says millions of Harry’s Plus cartridges will be made there annually.
The brand reports that the innovation results from a decade of research, development, and engineering. To cater to the demands of consumers with specific shaving requirements and challenge traditional mechanisms, they leveraged data insights and studied cutting-edge pivoting system engineering to guide production.
Sensory evaluation graphs and push-button ejection tests were also used to develop the product. However, the exact measurements and statistics of these tests have not been disclosed at this time.
The modern man
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 7% average annual growth from October 2019 to September 2024 for personal care and beauty products with male-targeted claims. Personal care products for men are gaining popularity following social media trends and a shift in stigmas surrounding male grooming.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on Nivea, a beauty company traditionally marketing products toward women, launching an Age Defence beard-friendly skin care line for men.
Nivea data backs the launch and highlights the growing concern of skin aging in the male sector. They report that visible signs of aging are a top concern for men aged 35–54. Additionally, 75% of Gen Z and Millennial male skin care users surveyed think it is essential to look young.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, personal care company Van Der Hagen launched the V Razor, a lightweight razor designed for an easier and safer shaving technique. Its triangular top design claims to provide a cleaner shave in “harder-to-reach” areas.