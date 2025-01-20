Van Der Hagen introduces razor for safer user application
Personal care company Van Der Hagen has launched the V Razor, a lightweight razor designed for an easier and safer shaving technique.
The V Razor is 110 mm long and weighs 90 g. Its triangular top design provides a clean shave even in harder-to-reach areas. Each razor includes five ice-tempered blade replacements.
“Designing the new Van der Hagen V Razor took multiple iterations to ensure the quality and delivery of the shave were up to Van der Hagen standards,” says Ignacio Sola, head of marketing at Van Der Hagen.
Van der Hagen began making homemade shaving soaps in Lith, the Netherlands. At the start of the 1900s, the family immigrated to the US and continued to refine and perfect their soaps, eventually moving into razors.
Promoting self-care for men
Personal care products for men are gaining popularity following social media trends and a growing demand for companies to market products toward men. Companies such as Galderma’s Cetaphil break down stigmas around men’s care by promoting alternative narratives to grooming that emphasize confidence, positive masculinity and lightheartedness.
Cetaphil’s digital campaign, #MadeForPhil, featured two videos on Cetaphil’s social channels, the “Ceta Six Pack” and the “CetaGrill,” which integrated skin care into everyday routines with humor.
Moreover, Nutrafol introduced Active Cleanse, a daily two-in-one shampoo and conditioner formulated for men with thinning hair.
However, there is some concern that specific social media trends targeted at men, such as looksmaxxing, hurt men’s self-perception more than help. Looksmaxxing refers to maximizing one’s face and bodily features to look and feel the best. The trend is seemingly inspired by self-care but uses numbers, grading and judging to assess men’s outward appearance. It can be linked to online incel forums in which heterosexual men blame women and society for their lack of romantic success.