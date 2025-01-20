Vigon International and Natara offer specialty flavor and fragrance chemicals to North America
Flavor and fragrance manufacturer Natara has entered an exclusive distribution agreement in North America with Azelis company Vigon International. Azelis provides specialty chemicals and food ingredients.
Vigon International will begin offering Natara’s range of botanical extracts and specialty molecules to select customers in North America on March 1.
Yoram Knoop, CEO of Natara, says: “We believe this partnership will unlock new potential in the North American market. By joining forces with Vigon, Natara can ensure that customers receive not only our top-tier products but also the best service possible.
“This approach allows us to better meet the needs of our customers in the US and Canada, continuing our tradition of excellence in the flavor and fragrance industry.”
Ingredient offerings
The agreement aims to strengthen Vigon’s lateral value chain. The partnership will focus on new botanical extracts such as Saint John’s bread, fenugreek, licorice and kola.
Specialty aroma chemicals such as thiazoles and pyrazines and new natural chemicals, particularly nootkatones, will also be a focal point of the collaboration. Vigon currently offers over 3,000 ingredients.
The companies aim to co-create value by combining Vigon’s commercial and fulfillment capabilities with Natara’s global manufacturing footprint and ingredients.
“By leveraging Vigon’s renowned customer service and technical know-how, we will be able to offer more innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers in the North American flavor and fragrance ingredient space,” says Steven Pringle, managing director at Vigon International.
“Natara’s world-class product line complements our existing offering and will grant our customers more streamlined access to Natara’s over 200 ingredients.”
Azelis believes the partnership will empower customers to create more innovative and diverse flavors and fragrances, enhancing their product lines to meet consumer demands.
Natara highlights its environmental, social and governance principles that enhance consumer value, offering “products that meet superior quality standards, support sustainability goals and develop products that appeal to eco-conscious consumers.”
Last month, beauty and food ingredient supplier AAK began a distribution agreement with Azelis. Azelis now distributes AAK’s complete range of personal care emollients in South Korea.