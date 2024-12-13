AAK enters South Korean personal care distribution agreement with Azelis
Beauty and food ingredient supplier AAK has entered a distribution agreement with Azelis, an innovation service provider for specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Azelis now distributes AAK’s complete range of personal care emollients in South Korea.
AAK is a Swedish company that has established itself as a specialty supplier of plant-based oils for the beauty and personal care industry, including sustainably sourced emollients. AAK products are used in skin care, hair care and cosmetic applications.
“Azelis’ market penetration and outstanding laboratory capabilities complement our offerings. Their commitment to customer satisfaction makes them an ideal partner of choice, and we look forward to working together to support our customers in the personal care industry,” says Ben Sales, the international sales manager for personal care at AAK.
AAK and Azelis have a commercial relationship in North and South America for food and nutrition distribution. Azelis Korea is currently active in the personal care, agriculture, food and home care sectors through its application laboratories.
“Azelis Korea has been actively supporting leading industry players in the shift toward sustainable formulations. We are pleased to add AAK’s quality ingredients to our personal care portfolio, aligning with Azelis’ aim to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions,” adds Sasirin Sirilerdrawee, the Asia Pacific personal care market segment director at Azelis.
AAK sourcing ingredients
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights reported on AAK’s Lipex SheLuxe TR, a biodegradable emollient. Emollients are used as conditioning and hydrating agents that also add a sensory value to a product, feeling smooth and moisturizing. AAK’s product is a fair trade, plant-based dimethicone alternative to non-volatile silicones that is derived from shea kernels and is sourced in West Africa.
AAK has also partnered with US-based biotechnology company Checkerspot to produce renewable oils from microalgae, continuing the process of finding innovative sources for plant-based oils and fats.
K-Beauty rise
South Korea is a large cosmetic exporter as it is increasingly exporting beauty products to the US, Europe, Japan and China. South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that cosmetics exports in the first three quarters of 2024 reached a record US$7.4 billion. Basic cosmetics accounted for the most exports, followed by colored cosmetics and personal care products, said the agency.
Over the summer, Amazon reported that searches for “Korean skin care” were up 180% year-over-year. The K-beauty trends continue to grow on social media as awareness and interest in Korean brands and beauty trends grow.