Eva NYC announces renovation for clinically proven and sustainable hair care
Hair care brand Eva NYC renovates hair care collections with new products, packaging, clinically tested ingredients and sustainability-driven practices.
In addition to announcing a commitment to environmental impact research, Eva says the brand has made long-term investments in packaging and clinical testing.
“With the renovation, we are doubling down on the core values Eva NYC has always stood for and enhancing the hair care experience in every way — from thoughtfully upgraded eco-conscious packaging to immersive sensory fragrances and transformative, proven benefits, all at the same accessible price,” says Annie Kolemainen, brand president of EVA NYC.
The brand says the packaging has transitioned from 25% recycled aluminum to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic as part of its aim to be net zero by 2035. Moreover, Eva says all products are now ethically sourced, cruelty-free and vegan. The brand renovation reinforced its commitment to responsibly sourced ingredients from global suppliers.
The renewal includes new products and Eva’s best sellers such as Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer, and skincare-inspired H2-Whoa Collection.
Eva says it has incorporated new technologies and ingredients into the latest products for an updated experience. For example, the Take Care Healthy Collection includes a daily shampoo and conditioner infused with amino acids to support hair health.
Other collections include the Repair Ritual Strength Collection and Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo.
Sustainable hair care
Personal Care Insights has reported on hair and skin care brands responding to the demands of sustainability and ethically minded customers.
Beiersdorf recently released its updated sustainability targets in November at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference. The company committed to being net zero by 2045 and will work to cut emissions of the entire value chain by 90%.
In addition, Lush partnered with Bournemouth University, UK, to co-fund a three-year PhD studentship to create a tidal energy station in Poole Harbor, Dorset, UK. The energy station will power Lush’s head office.