Revision Skincare launches moisturizer for sensitive and menopausal skin
Revision Skincare has released a moisturizer made for perimenopausal and menopausal skin that experiences sensitivity, dryness and signs of aging.
The company says DermProtect Barrier Defense strengthens the skin barrier, reduces transepidermal water loss by 14% in two weeks and delivers a 70% boost in skin hydration levels within one hour.
“In response to the global demand for a high-performance, intensive moisturizer suitable for dry, very dry and sensitive skin, our R&D team set out to create a truly innovative solution. The result is a formula that takes a new approach to barrier repair, addressing the source of barrier dysfunction to deliver hydration and repair,” says Alisar Zahr, senior director of Research and Clinical Development at Revision Skincare.
The moisturizer uses ingredients that regulate the skin’s natural 24-hour cycle, including lindera strychnifolia root extract, hibiscus sabdariffa fruit extract and bacillus ferment.
Lindera strychnifolia root extract is credited for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Likewise, hibiscus sabdariffa fruit extract is abundant in alpha-hydroxy acids, antioxidants and vitamin C. Both ingredients provide soothing relief, hydration and exfoliation.
Bacillus ferments are probiotic-derived ingredients that contain enzymes and bioactive compounds. It improves skin by maintaining a natural skin barrier.
Maria Carell, CEO at Revision Skincare, says: “While competitors focus their heavy facial moisturizers only on the symptoms of dehydrated skin, we go deeper and address the sources of dryness. The result is a healthy skin barrier that maximizes the benefits of your entire skin care routine.”
Ingredients for sensitive skin
Personal Care Insights has reported on the cosmetic industry’s use of natural ingredients in skin care products for sensitive or dry skin.
Korean beauty skin care brand Cosrx, known for its snail mucin solutions, launched a non-sticky serum targeted at blemish-prone skin and hyperpigmentation. Cosrx says the Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum is a blend of active ingredients, offering a solution for sensitive skin.
Meanwhile, skin care ingredient company Young Pharmaceuticals partnered with LAC2βiome for microbial-based, physician-dispensed products.