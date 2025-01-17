Young Pharmaceuticals partners with microbial ingredient company for medical skin care products
Skin care ingredient company Young Pharmaceuticals has partnered with LAC2βiome for microbial-based, physician-dispensed products.
LAC2βiome specializes in microbial-based ingredients that can be used for topical skin care or dietary supplements. The company says all products are made with clinical validation and scientific research.
LAC2βiome CEO and co-founder Lasse Nagell says, “We are pleased to partner with Young as we share a similar focus on science-driven product development and excitement for microbial-based skin care solutions.”
Young Pharmaceuticals will offer its InfiniteSkin Microbiome products under the brand BiomeAge. The first product is a patent-pending formula that combines hyaluronic acid with lactobacilli. Lactobacilli can help the skin's microbiome to maintain a healthy mix of bacteria. It has hydration and soothing benefits, often added to anti-ageing products.
“The technology delivering live beneficial bacteria to the skin is complementary to Young’s line of medically formulated products,” says John Kulesza, president of Young Pharmaceuticals.
BiomeAge products are only available through dispensing medical offices.
Director of Global Business Development and co-founder Luc Monbourquette adds, “Education is key in building this space of true probiotic skin care, and we see no better way to educate than with Young and their network of [over] 2,000 dermatologists and plastic surgeons.”
Biotechnology and personal care
Advances in biotechnology that support ingredient development and extraction for personal care products are expanding.
The beauty ingredient company Seppic will open a lab for fermentation biotechnology research at Air Liquide Group’s Innovation Campus in Delaware, US. The fermentation lab will create more eco-friendly bio-based ingredients.
Dp Derm, the US distributor of Dp Dermaceuticals recently released the Exo-Grow Collection, a hair rejuvenation line. The products combine well-known ingredients like peptides, ceramides and botanical extracts with exosome technology to target the root cause of hair problems.