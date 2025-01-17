Beyond The Headlines: Charlotte Tilbury opens London flagship, E.L.F. partners with astronaut
This week in personal care news, Charlotte Tilbury opened its largest flagship store yet in London, UK, and E.L.F. Beauty partnered with astronaut Amanda Nguyen to advocate for women and girls in STEM. Meanwhile, Myavana introduced a certification stamp for healthy hair care to promote safe products and practices in the US.
Beauty launches
Charlotte Tilbury opened its largest flagship store in London’s Covent Garden, featuring its first Skin Spa with exclusive, high-tech facial treatments. The 4,300 sq ft space showcases the entire product range. It also provides interactive features like a Pillow Talk Beauty Bar and event spaces for masterclasses and celebrations.
NuFace launched the Fix MicroWand, a handheld device that uses microcurrent technology to target fine lines, under-eye puffiness and lip volume in three minutes. With three treatment modes, it offers surface-level skin stimulation for “quick, visible results.” The NuFace app for personalized treatment guidance supports the device.
Laneige launched its global Water Bank campaign, The Laneige Show, featuring its brand ambassador, Sydney Sweeney. The campaign showcased the moisturizing benefits of the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, which was updated last year with three formulations for different skin types and refillable packaging that reduces plastic use by 70%. The campaign also introduces the upgraded Water Bank Gentle Gel Cleanser, designed for gentle cleansing while maintaining hydration.
Reality TV personality Ally Shapiro teamed up with Goodwipes to create a Booty Call Bundle for Valentine’s Day to help women feel confident, fresh and empowered. The bundle includes rosewater wipes, high-quality condoms, water-based lubricant, a luxury candle, disposable panties and matches. The collection aims to emphasize self-love and confidence to provide “fun and flirty” essentials for any occasion.
Fenwick launched a Cloud 9 wellness campaign to recover from a US$35 million pre-tax loss reported for January 2024, attributed to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. The campaign encourages outdoor activities and self-care with in-store events, special menus and a beauty box. The Cloud 9 Beauty Box is valued at US$366 and is available with a US$195 beauty purchase.
Moves for impact
E.L.F. Beauty partnered with astronaut Amanda Nguyen to advocate for gender equality and highlight her upcoming historic journey as the first Southeast Asian woman to travel to space. The collaboration is featured in E.L.F.’s Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series, celebrating Nguyen’s work through her nonprofit Rise. E.L.F. will also join Nguyen at a UN event in February for International Women and Girls in STEM Day.
Wild partnered with mental health charity Mind to launch three exclusive scents: Renew, Calm and Energise. They are available in a natural deodorant line and body wash. Each scent is made with essential oils and aims to reflect Wild’s focus on sustainability and well-being. Wild donated US$24,000 to support Mind’s mental health initiatives as part of the collaboration.
Teen beauty brand Indu launched a Teen Athlete Sponsorship Programme to support young athletes from diverse backgrounds by covering costs like competition fees, travel and equipment to inspire teens to stay active and engage in sports. The first athletes sponsored are surfing champion Lukas Skinner, Arsenal Women’s U21 football captain Omotara Junaid and British surfing champion Lauren Sandland.
Business news
Beauty technology company Myavana introduced its first certified stamp for Healthy Hair Care to set new standards for the hair care industry. This certification is available for brands, professionals, retailers and salons, ensuring safe, performance-tested products and services. The company has partnered with multiple brands, salons and retailers across the US, such as Ulta Beauty. Myavana also launched a cosmetology course combining hair care science, technology and barbering, offering students training with AI-powered tools.
Boardroom Styling Lounge updated its membership program with a once-a-month option, giving customers more flexibility, discounts and perks. Members get approximately 20% off services, plus credits that roll over and deals on products. CEO Jeff Helfgott said retention rates are very high, showing that customers value the updated program as the company marks its 20th year in business.