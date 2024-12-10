Dp Derm launches biotech-based hair rejuvenation line in US
Dp Derm, the US distributor of Dp Dermaceuticals, has released the Exo-Grow Collection, a hair rejuvenation line, on the US market.
The products combine well-known ingredients like peptides, ceramides and botanical extracts with exosome technology to target the root cause of hair problems. The company says the new products target specific hair follicles to strengthen and replenish hair and scalp health.
The Exo-Grow Collection comprises seven new products: shampoo, conditioner, scalp mask, hair tonic, meso-glide serum, lash and brow serum and a color recharge bar. The color recharge bar reduces the amount of gray hairs, promoting natural hair color.
“This innovative collection represents a significant breakthrough in hair and scalp care, offering unparalleled solutions for individuals and professionals alike,” says Joel Marshall, CEO of DP Derm.
Dp Derm says the meso-glide serum can aid in microneedling treatments for professional salons or clinics.
Multifunctional products
Personal Care Insights has reported on the uptick of companies responding to the demand for multifunctional products. The trend, known as “skinification,” utilizes innovative biotechnology and science to create multi-use products that save time and money.
Elevai Skincare recently launched three products for scalp and hair health. The S-Series Renewal System addresses scalp health at a cellular level. The products show promising results in reversing hair loss, reducing scalp inflammation and improving overall hair health.
Moreover, scientists in Taiwan have used machine learning to estimate hair density, helping scientists in the product creation process.