Lorena Cosmetics acquires Sk:n and THMG following double liquidation
Lorena Cosmetics has acquired and re-launched two UK aesthetic clinic chains, Sk:n and The Harley Medical Group (THMG). The acquisition follows the collapse of these businesses earlier this year, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of employees’ jobs.
Lorena Cosmetics has reopened over 30 clinics, including London’s Harley Street and Glasgow’s St. Vincent Street locations. The company has also rehired around 150 former employees, with plans to expand services further in 2025.
The acquisition is part of Lorena’s broader strategy to strengthen its personal care portfolio. In addition to Sk:n and THMG, the company now oversees The Skin Experts, ABC Medical and ophthalmology provider Optical Express.
By integrating these businesses, Lorena aims to offer a broader range of health care services, including dermatology, cosmetic surgery and eye care, while benefiting from the client base Sk:n already had.
Upgraded facilities and future expansion
More than half of the reopened Sk:n clinics have moved to upgraded facilities in Optical Express locations. These facilities meet regulatory standards set by the Care Quality Commission, Healthcare Improvement Scotland and Healthcare Inspectorate Wales.
Lorena plans to open more Sk:n and THMG locations in the UK in 2025 and introduce new treatments, including polynucleotide injectables and advanced dermatology services.
Regaining trust
Lorena Cosmetics publicly acknowledged the disruption the previous liquidation of Sk:n and THMG caused but noted that it aims to rebuild the trust of its clientele. The liquidation halted patient treatments and Lorena is now offering individualized support to those affected to help with refund requests.
Stephen Hannan, clinical services director at Lorena Cosmetics, emphasizes the importance of a doctor-led care model to maintain high standards of patient safety and service.
“We are acutely aware of the impact the previous business liquidation had on patients, employees and suppliers alike,” Hannan says.
“We are committed to rebuilding consumer trust by implementing a robust business infrastructure and support for patients affected by the previous closure to ensure they receive the best possible care moving forward.”
Leading up to the acquisition
Alongside many other medical-aesthetic clinics, the business took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a twofold impact: lockdowns caused a drop in customers and the cost of living increased, shifting consumer demands away from non-essential treatments like aesthetic procedures.
In 2019, TriSpan bought Sk:n, which had 51 clinics at the time. In June this year, the Sk:n Group, which included Sk:n and THMG, went into administration and stopped trading on July 17. The company tried to find new investors to keep operations running but was unsuccessful, leading to Lorena’s acquisition.