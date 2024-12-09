Elevai launches hair care line targeting thinning and follicle loss
Elevai Skincare launches a three-part product line for scalp and hair health, which consists of a shampoo, conditioner and serum. The S-Series Root Renewal System uses technologies that address hair and scalp concerns at a cellular level.
The products will first be launched to medical aestheticians in the US and a consumer launch will follow in January 2025.
Thinning and follicle recovery
According to the company, the Root Renewal System was formulated after 15 years of scientific research. Two pending patents and clinical studies support its effectiveness. The system features technologies developed in partnership with Yuva Biosciences, incorporating both Elevai PreX Exosomes and Y100 mitochondrial technology.
“By combining our proprietary PreX Exosomes with Yuva Bio’s Y100 mitochondrial technology, we’ve developed a dual-mechanism solution that promotes follicle rejuvenation and scalp vitality,” says Dr. Jordan R. Plews, Elevai’s CEO.
Elevai PreX Exosomes are nano-sized carrier systems that come from stem cells. The exosomes carry growth factors to the scalp to stimulate and rejuvenate dormant hair follicles, promoting scalp health and encouraging hair growth. These exosomes are protected by a lipid layer, allowing them to reach deeper scalp layers more effectively.
Y100 is a small molecule that boosts the energy in hair follicle cells by improving mitochondrial function. This increased energy helps the follicles grow stronger and healthier hair.
Together, these technologies target hair thinning and follicle recovery. Current external research shows promising results in reversing hair loss, reducing scalp inflammation and improving overall hair health.
Tapping into ‘skinification’
The launch of the Root Renewal System aligns with the growing “skinification” trend, which refers to the uptick of skin care ingredients in diverse personal care product ranges to add multifunctional benefits to simple routines.
Just as skin care ingredients have permeated the makeup industry, they are now influencing hair care formulations, blending beauty and health.
“As individuals increasingly seek new ways to simplify their daily routines without compromising style, brands have responded by designing products that cater to these needs. From busy professionals to on-the-go students, multifunctional [products have] become essential for those who value both time and money saved,” Lignopure previously told Personal Care Insights.