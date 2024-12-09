dsm-firmenich and Ipsy bring color to life with Pantone partnership
In collaboration with Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year announcement, beauty and personal care companies dsm-firmenich and Ipsy launch fragrances, body products and makeup collections inspired by the earthy-brown shade.
“Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse is a rich brown whose sensorial warmth appeals to our desire for comfort,” Laurie Pressman, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, says.
Pantone designed the color to cater to the demand of the growing trends of nature and wellness in personal care formulations. As consumers turn to a more holistic, natural way of self-care, the color aims to shed light on the “indulgence of simple pleasures,” according to Pressman.
dsm-firmenich Mocha Mousse scent
dsm-firmenich, a fragrance and flavor company, introduces a Mocha Mousse Eau de Parfum fragrance inspired by Pantone’s color. The scent features notes of cocoa beans, salted peanuts and vanilla beans, designed to reflect the color’s characteristics.
The fragrance uses dsm-firmenich’s proprietary Smell The Taste technology, which works to transform taste experiences into scent profiles. According to the company, this technology allows the fragrance to capture multiple dimensions, including texture and emotion.
Alongside the core Eau de Parfum, dsm-firmenich announces the release of seven related products, including body wash, candles, hair mists and fabric conditioners, aiming that consumers can experience the scent across different personal care routines.
Honorine Blanc, a dsm-firmenich Master Perfumer, noted that the goal was to create a fragrance that mirrors the layered qualities of Mocha Mousse while remaining aligned with current trends in the personal care market.
“Mocha Mousse is an enchanting color that reveals new depths with each glance. Its indulgent, satisfying presence evokes serenity and warmth. I wanted to capture this enveloping feeling in the fragrance.”
“The scent embodies intense yet velvety sensuality — where luxurious comfort meets seduction. It is a celebration of softness as a profound and captivating force,” Blanc says.
Gourmand beauty
With its blend of cocoa beans, salted peanuts and vanilla, Blanc describes the Mocha Mousse fragrance as creating an “instant craving,” aligning with the gourmand beauty trend that is gaining traction in the world of fragrance.
Shifting away from traditional floral and musk scents, gourmand fragrances are characterized by edible or dessert-like notes.
Claire’s, for example, recently launched a line of personal care products with multiple salted caramel, berry and watermelon scents featuring notes of pistachio, vanilla musk and Italian citrus.
As consumers increasingly seek warm, sweet, familiar experiences in their personal care routines, brands are embracing product innovations that cater to this desire for multi-sensory indulgence.
Ipsy’s Mocha Mousse beauty collection
Beauty subscription service Ipsy has also partnered with Pantone to incorporate Mocha Mousse into its product offerings for 2025. The collection includes bronzing drops, neutral-toned eyeshadow palettes and brown mascaras.
Pressman emphasizes the color’s appeal, stating that Mocha Mousse “extends our perception of browns from humble and grounded to embrace aspiration and luxe.” According to Pressman, this duality makes the shade fitting for various applications, from “subtle, workday looks to glamorous evening” aesthetics.
Ipsy also plans to launch a Mocha Mousse collection in April 2025, featuring makeup bags made of vegan leather, brush sets and sponges.