K-Beauty: Cosrx launches serum helping combat blemished-prone skin
Korean beauty skin care brand Cosrx, known for its snail mucin solutions, has launched a gentle, non-sticky serum targeted at blemish-prone skin and hyperpigmentation. The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum promises to promote a clearer, more radiant complexion.
Cosrx says the formula is a powerful blend of active ingredients, offering a dermatologically tested solution for sensitive skin.
Ensuring low irritation and “a refreshing experience suitable for all skin types and climates,” the product is enriched with madecassoside (an anti-inflammatory), tocopherol (vitamin E), Panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and allantoin to help soothe the skin and support its overall health and barrier function.
The serum also features potent actives and ingredients like niacinamide and five types of hyaluronic acid, including alpha arbutin, that “play a critical role” in managing hyperpigmentation at all stages and helping reduce visible signs of dark spots.
Another highlighted ingredient is N-acetyl glucosamine (NAG), which exfoliates discolored dead skin cells and promotes the appearance of brighter, more youthful-looking skin.
Commenting on the launch, Cosrx says, “As the demand for effective and gentle skin care solutions continues to rise, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Skin Discoloration Serum offers a reliable option for individuals looking to enhance their skin’s health and appearance. It doesn’t sting upon application and is non-comedogenic, making it a perfect choice for acne-prone skin.”
SeoulCon K-Beauty Boost
On December 30, 2024, Cosrx participated in the K-Beauty Boost at SeoulCon, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Business Agency. The prominent industry event, attended by over 800 digital creators, allowed the beauty brand to showcase itself as a leader in K-beauty.
The company’s Mirror Lab 2.0 booth offered attendees an immersive experience that underpinned COSRX’s commitment to skin care innovation. The brand featured its derm line and “mirror skin” concept — a derivative of the viral social media trend “glass skin.”
Booth visitors received tailored sample kits and full-sized newly launched products: The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, the Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum, and the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask.
K-beauty’s rising influence
Personal Care Insights has previously reported on the growing impact of K-Beauty in the cosmetics sector as L’Oreal gets set to acquire its second Korean beauty brand, Dr. G, this year. The move aligns with an uptick in Western demand for Korean skin care products — with trends such as ‘glass skin’ garnering global attention on social media.
In its beauty predictions for 2025, consumer trend predictor Spate said K-beauty would continue to influence skin care and makeup trends. K-beauty has solidified its place in the cosmetics sector in recent years and according to predictions: a decline is unlikely.
In December 2024, the Cosrx brand also expanded its award-winning Advanced Snail line with the Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask and Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch. All products are available at the Cosrx store or on Amazon.