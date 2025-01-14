Beiersdorf’s Eucerin releases skin care collection tackling dark spots
Eucerin has launched the Radiant Tone Collection to reduce dark spots on all skin tones. The collection includes five products: a cleansing gel, dual serum, lotion, night cream, and eye cream.
The Radiant Tone serum, daily lotion, night cream and eye cream contain Thiamidol, a patented Eucerin ingredient that reduces skin pigmentation. These products target dark spots from sun exposure and help diminish puffiness and dark circles around the eyes.
The Radiant Tone cleansing gel does not include Thiamidol but is formulated with a 2% alpha hydroxy acid complex-rich formula that hydrates and moisturizes.
Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist at Beiersdorf, says, “The key to the Radiant Tone Collection’s exceptional efficacy is that most formulas are enriched with Thiamidol. Dark spots are associated with an enzyme in your skin. These formulas have been shown to enhance the skin’s appearance by helping to reduce the look of dark spots.”
