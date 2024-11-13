Proactiv launches four skincare products for acne-prone skin
Proactiv has released four skin care products to address a range of concerns for acne-prone skin. The latest products include a BHA cleanser, a travel-friendly mini kit, a body cream targeting body blemishes and a resurfacing mask designed to enhance skin texture and tone — expanding the brand’s focus beyond treating facial acne.
These products are intended to complement Proactiv’s existing acne treatments by offering expanded solutions for acne, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture. Each product is developed to address specific skin care challenges, from clearing facial and body breakouts to improving skin radiance and hydration.
“Proactiv’s new product lineup continues their legacy of delivering effective, dermatologist-developed solutions for people struggling with acne,” says Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board-certified dermatologist.
“Those struggling with acne-prone skin often have additional concerns that go beyond the actual breakout — the Smoothing BHA Cleanser and Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask — are thoughtfully designed to not only treat acne but also address concerns like texture, dark marks and hydration,” Nazarian says.
Product lineup
The Proactiv Smoothing BHA Cleanser is a creamy gel cleanser that uses salicylic acid to help clear acne and prevent new breakouts. It also contains aloe to soothe the skin and biodegradable beads to gently exfoliate, which the company says makes the skin feel smoother. It is available alone or as part of the Proactiv+ 3-Step Routine.
The Proactiv Minis Kit is a travel-sized kit designed for those new to Proactiv or customers needing a compact option for skin care on-the-go. It includes mini versions of Proactiv’s most popular products, including a cleanser, toner and repair treatment. It is designed for oily and combination skin types.
The Proactiv Smooth & Bright Resurfacing Mask targets dark spots, acne marks and uneven skin tone. It uses a mix of acids to exfoliate gently, along with vitamins C and E, to brighten and protect the skin.
The Proactiv Blemish Control Body Cream treats acne in areas like the back, chest and arms. It uses salicylic acid to clear up blemishes, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E keep the skin moisturized. The company touts the cream as safe for all skin types and says it was formulated not to clog pores.
Proactiv’s new products can be purchased on their website and some are already available at retailers like Target and Ulta. This move is part of Proactiv’s effort to reach more customers by offering easy access to their acne solutions both online and in stores.